पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्यक्रम:अधिकारियों व व्यापारियों की दीपावली स्नेह मिलन बैठक आयोजित, आमजन ने बताई अपनी समस्याएं

देचू27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ग्राम पंचायत परिसर में सोमवार को व्यापारियों अधिकारियों व जनप्रतिनिधियों के बीच दिवाली स्नेह मिलन समारोह कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम में सरपंच भवानी सिंह राठौड़ ने अधिकारियों व जनप्रतिनिधियों सहित मीडिया कर्मियों का स्मृति चिह्न व दुपट्टा पहनाकर सम्मानित किया। इस दौरान राठौड़ ने देचू मुख्य बाजार में फैली अव्यवस्था को लेकर भी चर्चा की गई व बताया कि दुकानदार अपने स्तर पर कुछ काम करें जिससे अतिक्रमण नहीं हो व यातायात सुचारू रूप से चल सके।

बैठक में मुख्य बाजार में सुलभ शौचालय की कमी की बात पर कहा गया कि अगर कोई भामाशाह जमीन देता है तो पंचायत की तरफ से 10 लाख रुपए स्वीकृत करवा कर शौचालय का निर्माण करवा दिया जाएगा। देचू थानेदार ने भी संबोधित करते हुए बाजार में फैली अव्यवस्थाओं को लेकर बताया कि दुकानदार अपना सामान उचित जगह पर रखें अपने स्तर पर समाधान निकाले व यातायात सुचारू के लिए अपील की। देचू तहसीलदार निरभाराम कोड़ेचा ने बैठक में व्यापारियों व अधिकारियों सहित जनप्रतिनिधियों को दीपावली का त्योहार भाईचारे के साथ मनाने की बात कही।

इस दौरान कार्यवाहक विकास अधिकारी प्रह्लाद राम पंवार, अतिरिक्त ब्लॉक शिक्षा अधिकारी मोहनलाल देवासी, कनिष्ठ अभियंता राजेंद्र कुमार प्रजापत, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी जगदीश सिंह, अगर सिंह राठौड़, लालसिंह राठौड़, व्यापार मंडल के अध्यक्ष विनोदकुमार चांडक, पूर्व थानाधिकारी भैरू सिंह राठौड़, ठाकुर अमर सिंह राठौड़, शेर मोहम्मद खिलजी, देवीलाल हरकूट, सरपंच प्रतिनिधि नवला राम मेघवाल, उपसरपंच अचला राम कुमावत, पूर्व उपसरपंच आईदान राम हरकुट, खींवराज हरकुट, बृजमोहन थानवी, ताराचंद माली, चनणाराम गर्ग सहित बड़ी संख्या में व्यापारी व जनप्रतिनिधि मौजूद रहे। मंच संचालन युवा नेता दलपत सिंह फतेहगढ़ के द्वारा किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें