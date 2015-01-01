पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Demand For Increasing Compensation And Government Jobs, All Day Long Commotion, Dead Bodies Handed Over In Evening, Wall Collapsed In Basni

8 श्रमिकों की मौत का मामला:मुआवजा बढ़ाने और सरकारी नाैकरी की मांग को लेकर दिनभर हंगामा, शाम काे सौंपे शव

जाेधपुरकुछ ही क्षण पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एमडीएमएच की मोर्चरी के बाहर प्रजापत समाज के लोग।
  • प्रशासन ने सहायता राशि साैंपी, फैक्ट्री एसोसिएशन ने भी दिया मदद का भरोसा
  • पाटोदी में दुकानदारों ने बंद रखी अपनी दुकानें

बासनी इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया सेकंड फेज में मंगलवार शाम एक निर्माणाधीन फैक्ट्री गिरने से हुई 8 श्रमिकाें की माैत काे लेकर बुधवार काे दिनभर एमडीएम माेर्चरी के बाहर हंगामा हुआ।

हादसे काे लेकर आक्राेशित परिजन राज्य सरकार से मुआवजा बढ़ाने व आश्रिताें काे सरकारी नाैकरी देने की मांग कर रहे थे। उनकी मांग थी कि सरकार ने पूर्व में ऐसे हादसाें में जितना अधिक से अधिक मुआवजा दिया उतना ही इस हादसे में जान गंवाने वाले श्रमिकाें के परिजनाें काे दिया जाए। साथ ही हर मृतक के एक परिजन काे सरकारी नाैकरी दें। पुलिस की तैनातगी के बीच दिनभर बातचीत के दाैर चलते रहे।

इस दाैरान जिला प्रशासन ने प्रत्येक मृतकाें के परिजनाें काे मुख्यमंत्री सहायता काेष से दाे-दाे लाख रुपए और घायलाें काे 40 40 हजार रुपए की आर्थिक सहायता दी।

वहीं फैक्ट्री एसोसिएशन की ओर से भी मृतकों के परिजनों व घायलों को आर्थिक सहायता दिए जाने का भरोसा दिया गया। इसके बाद शाम हाेने से पहले सभी मृतकाें के शवाें के मेडिकल बाेर्ड से पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर परिजनाें के सुपुर्द कर दिए गए।

एडीसीपी उमेश ओझा ने बताया कि विरोध कर रहे सभी परिजनों से समझाइश कर मृतकों के शव सौंप दिए गए हैं। बासनी थानाधिकारी दिलीप कुमार खदाव ने बताया कि हादसे को लेकर केस दर्ज करने के साथ ही भगवान सिंह, चंद्रप्रकाश व अभिषेक को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की जा रही है।

फिलहाल इनकी गिरफ्तारी नहीं बताई गई। वहीं राजसिको के पूर्व अध्यक्ष सुनील परिहार ने बताया कि हादसा बहुत दुखद है। एसोसिएशन की ओर से भी सभी मृतकों व घायलों के परिजनों को आर्थिक सहायता दी जाएगी। सरकार व जिला प्रशासन ने भी आश्वासन दिया कि मृतकों के परिवारों को सरकारी योजना से तुरंत जोड़ते हुए हर संभव मदद की जाएगी। दो लाख रुपए की राशि को भी अग्रिम राशि तक बढ़ाने की बात पर विचार किया जाएगा।

6 घायलों का उपचार जारी
हादसे में जुड़ निवासी मंगलाराम पुत्र पूनाराम चौकीदार, प्रतापगढ़ निवासी बंशी पुत्र कमजी मीणा, बांसवाड़ा निवासी दुलेश्वर पुत्र मांगलिया रावत, बदामीलाल पुत्र खातुराम, दिलीप पुत्र शंकरलाल राठौड़, जैसलमेर के फलसूंड का मोटाराम पुत्र बाबूराम घायल हो गए थे। इनका एम्स में उपचार चल रहा है।

इधर, संभागीय आयुक्त के सामने 17 काे रखे जाएंगे तथ्य व पक्ष

राज्य सरकार के निर्देश पर संभागीय आयुक्त डाॅ. समित शर्मा मामले की जांच कर रहे हैं। डाॅ. शर्मा ने बताया कि इस हादसे के संबंध में कोई तथ्य या पक्ष रखना चाहे तो दस्तावेजाें के साथ 17 नवंबर को दोपहर 1 से 3 बजे तक संभागीय आयुक्त कार्यालय आकर साक्ष्य एवं लिखित अभिकथन प्रस्तुत कर सकते हैं।

बाड़मेर; एक ही समाज के छह लोगों की हादसे में मौत, घरों में नहीं जले चूल्हे

हादसे के शिकार छह लोग एक ही प्रजापत समाज से है। इस दुखद हादसे को लेकर समाज के व्यापारियों ने पाटोदी में स्थित अपनी-अपनी दुकानें बंद रखी। अधिकांश घरों में चूल्हे नहीं जले। एक साथ छह लोगों की मौत की खबर सुनकर हर कोई स्तब्ध रह गया।

राजाराम की दो साल पहले शादी, 10 माह का बेटा

हादसे में शिकार राजाराम पुत्र दलाराम प्रजापत (22) निवासी मेकाणियों की ढाणी सांगरानाड़ी का विवाह भी दो साल पहले हुआ था। राजाराम की 10 माह की लड़की भी है। वह मजदूरी के साथ पढ़ाई भी करता था। घर में कमाने वाला राजाराम ही माता-पिता के इलाज की दवाइयों व देखरेख करता था। राजाराम की मौत पर मासूम रो-रोकर पापा पुकार रही है लेकिन अब सुनने वाला नहीं रहा। इधर परिजनों का हाल भी बुरा है।

मृतक रेवताराम पुत्र पोकरराम उम्र 22 वर्ष निवासी केसरपुरा की एक साल पहले ही शादी हुई थी। परिवार में माता पिता, पत्नी व भाई बहिन है। परिवार में भी सबसे बड़ा भी रेवताराम था। मृतक हरकाराम पुत्र कोहलाराम प्रजापत (26) वर्ष चिलानाड़ी के परिवार में उसके दो लड़के व वृद्ध पिता है। पिता वृद्ध होने के साथ विकलांग भी है। मृतक जसाराम पुत्र नगाराम प्रजापत (42) निवासी भूराणियों की ढाणी चिलानाडी के चार लड़के व एक लड़की है।

