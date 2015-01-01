पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जोधपुर में 8 मजदूरों की मौत का मामला:25-25 लाख रुपए और शहीद का दर्जा देने की मांग को लेकर मृतकों के परिजनों ने धरना दिया

जोधपुर3 मिनट पहले
जोधपुर में मोर्चरी पर प्रदर्शन करने के लिए एकत्र भारी भीड़

बासनी औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में मंगलवार देर शाम निर्माणाधीन फैक्ट्री की दीवार और टिन शेड गिरने से हुए हादसे में 8 मृतकों के परिजन ने बुधवार को मथुरादास माथुर अस्पताल की मोर्चरी पर अपना विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। उन्होंने आश्रितों के लिए 25 लाख रुपए का मुआवजा देने के साथ सरकारी नौकरी और शहीद का दर्जा दिए जाने की मांग की। यहां दिनभर गहमागहमी का माहौल बना रहा। बाड़मेर से कांग्रेस के 1 विधायक मदनलाल प्रजापत भी जोधपुर आए। राजनीतिक पार्टियों से जुड़े स्थानीय नेता भी अस्पताल की मोर्चरी पर पहुंचे।

दोपहर में नगर निगम दक्षिण की नवनिर्वाचित महापौर वनिता सेठ भी धरनास्थल पर पहुंची।बता दे कि राज्य सरकार द्वारा को मृतकों के परिजन को 2-2 लाख की मुआवजा राशि का ऐलान कर दिया गया था। वहीं, घायलों को भी मुआवजा दिया जा रहा है। मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत, पूर्व सीएम वसुंधरा राजे एवं जलशक्ति मंत्री गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत ने इस प्रकरण गहरा दुख प्रकट किया था। वहीं, घटना के संबंध में रात को दो लोगों को हिरासत में लिया गया था। इस प्रकरण में प्रशासनिक स्तर पर जांच आरंभ की गई है।

फिलहाल पुलिस ने अभियुक्तों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं बताई है। घटनास्थल के आस पास के एरिया को सील करने के साथ ही पुलिस तैनात की गई है। पुलिस के अनुसार इस घटनाक्रम के वायरल वीडियो से पता लगता है कि हाइड्रो क्रेन के ड्राइवर की लापरवाही हादसे का कारण हो सकता है। बन चुकी दीवारों के पीछे से लोहे की चद्दरों को हटाया जा रहा था। इस बीच एक चद्दर क्रेन के हुक में फंस गई थी, जिसे निकालने के लिए क्रेन ऑपरेटर ने मशीन पर जोर लगाया। इस वजह से लोहे की चद्दर खींचने पर सटी दीवार हिलने लगी गई और वह भरभरा कर गिर गई।

हादसे में मरने वाले और घायल ज्यादातर मजदूर बाड़मेर व बांसवाड़ा के रहने वाले है। बाड़मेर के तिलानाडी निवासी मालाराम, पाटोदी बाड़मेर का जेसाराम प्रजापत, हीराराम, राजूराम, हरखाराम, रेवताराम, बांसवाड़ा के खमेरा का दीना और ईश्वर की मौत हो गई थी। वहीं हादसे में जोधपुर करवड़ थानान्तर्गत जुड निवासी मंगलाराम चौकीदार, प्रतापगढ़ जिले का बंशी मीणा, बांसवाड़ा का दुलेश्वर रावत, पीपली बांसवाड़ा के बदामीलाल, जैसलमेर के फलसुंड का मोटाराम एवं खमेरा बांसवाड़ा का दिलीप राठौड़ घायल हुए है। इनका अभी उपचार चल रहा है।

