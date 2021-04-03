पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भ्रष्टाचार:जैसलमेर में आयुर्वेद विभाग का उप निदेशक चार हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार

जैसलमेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जैसलमेर में गुरुवार को रिश्वत लेते पकड़ा गया आयुर्वेद विभाग का उप निदेशक डॉ. रोशनलाल(गोल घेरे में)। - Dainik Bhaskar
जैसलमेर में गुरुवार को रिश्वत लेते पकड़ा गया आयुर्वेद विभाग का उप निदेशक डॉ. रोशनलाल(गोल घेरे में)।
  • विभाग में किराए पर लगे वाहन का बिल पास करने की एवज में मांगी थी रिश्वत

भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो(एसीबी) ने गुरुवार को जैसलमेर में आयुर्वेद विभाग के उप निदेशक डॉ. रोशन लाल शर्मा को चार हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते रंगे होथा पकड़ लिया। उसने यह राशि आयुर्वेद विभाग में लगे एक वाहन का बिल पास करने की एवज में ली थी।

एसीबी, जैसलमेर के उप अधीक्षक अनिल पुरोहित ने बताया कि मदनलाल माली ने शिकायत दर्ज कराई कि उसका एक वाहन आयुर्वेद विभाग में किराए पर लगा हुआ है। इसका बिल पास करने की एवज में विभाग के उप निदेशक डॉ. रोशनलाल शर्मा चार हजार रुपए की मांग कर रहे है। शिकायत का सत्यापन होने पर आज ट्रैप के लिए एक टीम के साथ मदनलाल को चार हजार रुपए के साथ उप निदेशक के पास भेजा गया। कार्यालय में उनके कक्ष में मदनलाल के उन्हें रंग लगे हुए चार हजार रुपए थमाते ही एसीबी की टीम ने उन्हें पकड़ लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंग्रेटा के खिलाफ केस पर दिल्ली पुलिस बोली- किसी का नाम FIR में नहीं लिखा, टूल किट बनाने वाले पर किया केस - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें