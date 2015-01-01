पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:प्रतिबंध के बावजूद पटाखे बेचते 1 गिरफ्तार 240 किलो से ज्यादा का सामान जब्त

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
प्रदेश में पटाखों की बिक्री या जलाने पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध के बावजूद शहर में चोरी-छुपे पटाखों की बिक्री करने वालों पर कार्रवाई करते हुए मंगलवार को देवनगर पुलिस की टीम ने आखलिया चौराहा के पास एक दुकानदार को गिरफ्तार कर उसके यहां से 240 किलो से ज्यादा आतिशबाजी की सामग्री जब्त की है।

एसीपी (प्रताप नगर) नीरज शर्मा ने बताया कि कोरोना महामारी व ध्वनि प्रदूषण के रोकथाम के संबंध में राज्य सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन की पालना में अवैध रूप से पटाखों की बिक्री करने वालों पर कार्रवाई के लिए अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इसी बीच देवनगर थानाधिकारी सोमकरण की टीम को सूचना मिली कि आखलिया चौराहा के निकट स्थित गांजण फायर वर्क्स नामक दुकान के आगे इसका संचालक चांदणा भाखर देवी रोड वैष्णव कॉलोनी निवासी राजूराम राव लोगों को पटाखे बेच रहा है।

थानाधिकारी के साथ आसूचना अधिकारी पिंटूसिंह, बद्रीराम, महेंद्रसिंह, बलवीर, महेंद्र, मांगीलाल व सुरेश की टीम ने दुकान पर दबिश दी। यहां पुलिस को दुकान संचालक राजूराम पटाखे व फुलझड़ियां बेचता हुआ मिला। इस पर उसके यहां से 2 क्विंटल 40 किलो 200 ग्राम विस्फोटक सामग्री जब्त कर टीम ने राजूराम राव पुत्र माणकलाल के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

