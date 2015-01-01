पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्यक्रम:बिना किसी भेदभाव के होंगे विकास कार्य: मेघवाल

पीपाड़ शहरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पीपाड़ पंस के नवनिर्वाचित सरपंचों का स्वागत समारोह, सरपंचों की जगह हुआ प्रतिनिधियों का सत्कार

पीपाड़ पंचायत समिति के नवनिर्वाचित सरपंचों के स्वागत कार्यक्रम का आयोजन पंचायत समिति परिसर में किया गया। कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि बिलाड़ा विधायक हीरालाल मेघवाल, विशिष्ट अतिथि उपखंड अधिकारी शैतान सिंह राजपुरोहित, अधिशासी अधिकारी सुरेश चंद्र शर्मा, थानाधिकारी बाबूलाल राणा, विकास अधिकारी नारायण सुथार, ब्लॉक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष इस्माईल खान सिंधी, नगर अध्यक्ष अमरा राम भाटी रहे। कार्यक्रम में नवनिर्वाचित सरपंचों का साफा व शाल ओढ़ाकर स्वागत किया गया।

कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए विधायक ने कहा कि बिना भेदभाव और राजनीतिक के परे हर ग्राम पंचायत के विकास के लिए हमेशा तैयार हूं। सरपंच अपने गांव के विकास कार्यों में कोई कसर नही छोड़े। वही उपखंड अधिकारी शैतान सिंह राजपुरोहित ने हारे हुए सरपंचों को साथ में लेकर संपूर्ण ग्राम विकास में भागीदारी निभाये। खांगटा सरपंच प्रकाश बोराणा अधिकारियों से ग्राम विकास के कार्यों को प्राथमिकता देते हुए समय पर करवाने का निवेदन किया। ब्लॉक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष इस्माइल खान ने सभी सरपंचों का आभार व्यक्त किया।

मुख्यमंत्री के नियमों की अवहेलना : समिति के पहले कार्यक्रम में सरपंचों की जगह हुआ प्रतिनिधियों का स्वागत
पंचायत समिति निर्वाचित महिला सरपंचों की जगह उनके पति और रिश्तेदारों का सरपंच प्रतिनिधि के रूप में विधायक व अधिकारियों द्वारा स्वागत किया गया। वहीं मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत कह चुके हैं कि सरपंच के अलावा प्रतिनिधि जैसा कोई शब्द नहीं है।

सरपंच की जगह अगर प्रतिनिधि सरपंचाई करते पाया गया तो ऐसे सरपंच के सरपंचाई खतरे में पड़ सकती है। मगर पंचायत समिति में आयोजित प्रथम कार्यक्रम में अधिकारियों द्वारा मुख्यमंत्री के आदेशों की खुलेआम अवहेलना की गईं। वहीं मंच से आवाज लगाकर सरपंच प्रतिनिधियों को मंच पर बुलाकर स्वागत किया गया।

इसमें खवासपुरा, मालावास, चिरढाणी,चौकड़ी व बोरुंदा सरपंचों की जगह प्रतिनिधियो का स्वागत किया गया। वही कार्यक्रम में सालवा खुर्द सरपंच आनंद कंवर शेखावत, रिया सरपंच सुशीला चौधरी, बाड़ा कला सरपंच धर्मेंद्र कंवर, बेनण सरपंच आईदानराम, भुंडाना सरपंच तेजाराम, रतकुड़िया सरपंच वीरेंद्र डूडी, बोयल सरपंच जय सिंह, बुचकला सरपंच नथीदेवी, चौढा सरपंच रामचंद्र ,जसपाली सरपंच परमेश्वर, जवासिया सरपंच ओमाराम, खारिया अनावास सरपंच घीसूड़ी देवी, शेखनगर सरपंच बेबी देवी, नानण सरपंच सुंदरी देवी, कुड़ सरपंच हरिराम, कोसाणा सरपंच सुरजा गहलोत, पालड़ी सरपंच कविता भाटी, सिंधीपुरा सरपंच रहमती आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें