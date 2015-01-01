पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपावली के साथ वर्ल्ड डायबिटीज डे भी आज:डायबिटीज मरीजों को कोरोना होने पर सामान्य मरीजों की तुलना में मृत्युदर 25% अधिक : डॉ. माथुर

जोधपुर11 मिनट पहले
इस दीपावली पर वर्ल्ड डायबिटीज दिवस भी साथ-साथ में मनाया जाएगा। हर साल 14 नंवबर को वर्ल्ड डायबिटीज डे के रूप में मनाया जाता है, क्योंकि इस दिन 1921-22 में इंसुलिन की खोज करने वाले फ्रेडरिक ब्रेटिंग का जन्म दिन है। उन्होंने मधुमेह के रोगियों के लिए पहली बार इंसुलिन की खोज कर उनके इलाज को एक नई गति प्रदान की थी। इस संबंध में डॉ. एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज के मेडिसिन विभागाध्यक्ष और सीनियर प्रोफेसर डॉ. श्याम माथुर ने भास्कर को बताया कि वर्तमान में डायबिटीज के मरीजों को कोरोना होने का खतरा अधिक है।

उन्होंने बताया कि डायबिटीज के रोगी को कोरोना काल में सबसे ज्यादा सावधानी बरतनी चाहिए। वे अपनी दवाएं समय पर लें, क्योंकि कोरोना में अब तक हुई मौतों में एक चौथाई से अधिक मौतें उन मरीजों की हुई हैं, जिनको डायबिटीज था। कम इम्युनिटी होने के कारण कोरोना ने उनको अपनी गिरफ्त में लिया और वे असमय ही अपने परिवार को छोड़कर चले गए।

सभी डायबिटीज मरीज नियमित जांच करवाएं और डाॅक्टर की सलाह से दवाइयां लें। कोरोना से ठीक होने के बाद मरीज अपनी शुगर की जांच करवाएं। ऐसा देखा गया है कि कई मरीजों में कोरोना के इलाज में दवाएं देने के बाद वे प्री डायबिटीज और डायबिटीज के मरीज बन गए हैं। इसलिए जरूरी है समय पर जांच कराएं। डॉ. श्याम माथुर ने दीपावली पर आ रहे वर्ल्ड डायबिटीज डे के चलते अपने घर में नीले रंग की लाइटिंग और गुब्बारे लगाएं हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि नीला कलर डायबिटीज को प्रदर्शित करता है।

