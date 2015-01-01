पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चर्चा:आईआईटी में नेशनल एजुकेशन पॉलिसी पर चर्चा आज

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
नेशनल एजुकेशन-डे पर आईआईटी जोधपुर अाैर जोधपुर सिटी नॉलेज एंड इनोवेशन क्लस्टर की साझा मेजबानी में नेशनल एजुकेशन पॉलिसी 2020 विषय पर वेबिनार की जाएगी। आईआईटी के डिप्टी रजिस्ट्रार अमरदीप शर्मा ने बताया कि इसे लागू करने के लिए क्या सामूहिक व सहयोगात्मक प्रयास किए जा सकते हैं, इस पर चर्चा की जाएगी।

यह पहली ऐसी वेबिनार है, जिसमें प्राइमरी से हायर एजुकेशन स्तर के इंस्टीट्यूट शामिल होंगे। शर्मा ने बताया कि वेबिनार से पॉलिसी के बारे में मुख्य प्रश्नों पर चिंतन किया जाएगा। शुरुआत में आईआईटी के डायरेक्टर प्रो. शांतनु चौधरी सभी विशेषज्ञों व अतिथियों का शाब्दिक स्वागत करेंगे।

इस अवसर पर बीआर बिड़ला पब्लिक स्कूल के डायरेक्टर सिद्धार्थ बिड़ला प्राइमरी स्कूल एजुकेशन पर, मयूर चौपासनी पब्लिक स्कूल के प्रिंसिपल शरद तिवारी हाईस्कूल एजुकेशन पर और जीत इंस्टीट्यूट के प्रो. केआर चौधरी हायर एजुकेशन से जुड़े बिंदुओं पर विचार व्यक्त करेंगे।

पैनल डिस्कशन में कोठारी मैटल इंडस्ट्रीज के मैनेजिंग पार्टनर व जोधपुर इंडस्ट्रीज एसोसिएशन के पूर्व अध्यक्ष डॉ. जीसी कोठारी भी मौजूद रहेंगे। कार्यक्रम के अंत में पानीपुरी सॉफ लिमिटेड के प्रवीण कंसारा आभार व्यक्त करेंगे।

