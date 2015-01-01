पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:संभागीय आयुक्त ने एम्स और निजी अस्पतालों में कोरोना उपचार की व्यवस्थाएं व बेड बढ़ाने को कहा

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
गोयल हॉस्पिटल के निरीक्षण में चर्चा करते संभागीय आयुक्त।
  • कोरोना प्रबंधन समिति ने किया एम्स, मेडिपल्स, गोयल और मणिधारी अस्पताल का दौरा, डिस्चार्ज बिलों की भी जानकारी ली

राज्य मानवाधिकार आयोग द्वारा जोधपुर में कोविड प्रबंधन के लिए संभागीय आयुक्त डॉ. समित शर्मा की अध्यक्षता में गठित समिति ने सोमवार को एम्स सहित मेडिपल्स, गोयल व मणिधारी अस्पताल में जाकर काेराेना प्रबंधन के तहत की गई बेड, आईसीयू बेड, ऑक्सीजन व वेंटिलेटर व अन्य व्यवस्थाओं की जानकारी ली। संभागीय आयुक्त ने एम्स डायरेक्टर डॉ. संजीव मिश्रा से मुलाकात कर मरीजों के लिए व्यवस्थाओं को बढ़ाने के लिए कहा। समिति ने अस्पताल में कोविड संक्रमण रोकने के लिए गाइडलाइन की पालना, ट्रीटमेंट प्रोटोकॅाल व उपलब्ध चिकित्सा सुविधाओं का निरीक्षण किया। डॉ. मिश्रा ने बताया कि एम्स में कोविड कंट्रोल रूम में प्रतिदिन सुबह-शाम डॉक्टरों के साथ कोरोना भर्ती मरीजों की व्यवस्थाओं, स्थिति, सुरक्षा, चुनौतियाें व समाधान पर चर्चा होती है। एम्स द्वारा बेहतर व्यवस्थाओं का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

उन्होंने बताया कि मार्च से लेकर अब तक एम्स में 5,404 कोविड मरीज भर्ती हुए इसमें 3,781 कोविड पॅाजिटिव, 3,121 आईसीयू में रहे व 379 की मृत्यु हुई व 74,353 सैंपल टेस्ट किए गए। उन्होंने बताया कि वर्तमान में कोविड-19 के एम्स में 410 कुल बेड हैं उनमें 300 आइसोलेशन बेड, 110 आईसीयू बेड व 70 वेंटिलेटर उपलब्ध हैं। इसके बाद समिति ने मेडिपल्स, गोयल व मणिधारी अस्पताल की व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया। समिति ने अस्पताल प्रबंधन से मरीजों से ली जाने वाली राशि के बारे में जानकारी ली। अस्पताल में अन्य व्यवस्थाओं के बारे में पूछा। संभागीय आयुक्त ने निजी अस्पताल संचालकों को सरकार द्वारा जारी कोविड गाइडलाइन की पालना सुनिश्चित कराने व किसी भी स्थिति में अधिक राशि मरीजों से नहीं वसूलने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने चेतावनी दी कि यदि ऐसा पाया गया तो नियमानुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

अधिक बिलिंग की शिकायत आने पर अस्पताल पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। संभागीय आयुक्त ने कोरोना मरीजों के डिस्चार्ज बिलों के बारे में जानकारी उपलब्ध कराने के निर्देश दिए। निजी अस्पतालों से उनके कुल बेड क्षमता का 30% बेड कोविड-19 के लिए आरक्षित करने, कोविड-19 के लिए कुल बेड, कोविड-19 हेल्प डेस्क, आईसीयू बेड, सीसीटीवी की स्थिति, आरटीपीसीआर टेस्ट सुविधा व ट्रीटमेंट प्रोटोकाल की जानकारी साथ ही निर्धारित प्रपत्र में स्टाफ के संबंध में जानकारी, भुगतान का विवरण जिसमें एक लाख से अधिक के बिलों की जानकारी 25 नवंबर तक मांगी है।

इधर, बिजली के अवैध कनेक्शन हटाएं और छीजत में कमी लाएं : डॉ. शर्मा

संभागीय आयुक्त डाॅ. समित शर्मा ने सोमवार को राजीव गांधी सेवा केंद्र से जोधपुर विद्युत वितरण निगम लिमिटेड के अधिकारियों से संवाद किया। डॉ. शर्मा ने अधिकारियों से कहा कि उपभोक्ताओं को बेहतर सेवाएं प्रदान करें। उन्हें बिजली संबंधी कोई दिक्कत नहीं होनी चाहिए।

उपभाेक्ताओं की समस्याओं का समाधान करने को प्राथमिकता दें। संभागीय आयुक्त ने कहा कि सभी अधिकारी अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में बिजली छीजत में कमी लाने के निरंतर प्रयास करें। जहां कहीं भी अवैध बिजली कनेक्शन या बिजली चोरी हो रही है, उनके विरुद्ध कार्रवाई करें। जो भी कृषि या अन्य ट्रांसफार्मर जले वहां ट्रांसफार्मर बदलने की कार्रवाई करें।

