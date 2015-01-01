पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घर-घर कचरा संग्रहण योजना की समीक्षा:कई इलाकों में डोर-टु-डोर वाहन नहीं पहुंच रहे, एक सप्ताह में सुधारें पूरा सिस्टम : महापौर

नगर निगम दक्षिण महापौर वनिता सेठ ने गुरुवार को घर-घर कचरा संग्रहण योजना की समीक्षा की। इस दौरान उन्होंने अब तक के कामकाज पर संतोष जताया, साथ ही कहा कि यह सच्चाई है कि अभी भी कई इलाकों में घर-घर कचरा संग्रहण के वाहन या तो समय पर नहीं पहुंच पाते या फिर पहुंचते ही नहीं हैं। इसके चलते शहर की मुख्य सड़कों व गली-मोहल्लों में कचरा स्थलों पर गंदगी के ढेर लगे नजर आते हैं।

इससे निगम की छवि को गहरा धक्का लगता है। उन्होंने घर-घर कचरा संग्रहण का काम कर रही निजी कंपनियों को एक सप्ताह की मोहलत देते हुए कहा कि इस अवधि में सकारात्मक बदलाव नजर आना चाहिए। इसके बावजूद सफाई कार्य में कोताही बरती गई तो दोषियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई होगी।

महापौर सेठ ने घर-घर कचरा संग्रहण का काम देख रही निजी कंपनियों व वार्ड प्रभारियों के साथ बैठक ली आैर जरूरी दिशा-निर्देश भी दिए। उन्होंने इस बात पर जोर दिया कि इस व्यवस्था को अधिक मजबूत बनाने के प्रयास करने होंगे। इसके लिए वार्ड के अंतिम छोर तक के मकान को इस योजना से जोड़ा जाए ताकि लोग इस व्यवस्था से संतुष्ट हो सकें।
यूजर चार्ज वसूलने के लिए इस योजना काे प्रभावी बनाएं
महापौर ने कहा कि घर-घर कचरा संग्रहण का काम करने वाली निजी कंपनियों व वार्ड प्रभारियों की यह जिम्मेदारी है कि वे इसके लिए सार्थक प्रयास करें। कुछ निजी कंपनियों को काम करते-करते एक साल हो गया है, उनकी शिकायत है कि लोग यूजर चार्ज नहीं दे रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि पहले हम ऐसी छवि बनाएं कि लोग आगे आकर यूजर चार्ज दें, हमें यूजर चार्ज मांगने की जरूरत ही नहीं हो।

पार्षद प्रदीप बेनीवाल ने बैठक में कहा कि निगम का पहला काम शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था को बेहतर बनाना है। जब तक हम अपनी कार्यप्रणाली को नहीं सुधारेंगे तब तक हमारी छवि नहीं सुधरेगी। बैठक में उपमहापौर किशन लड्ढा, पार्षद अमरलाल वर्गी, एक्सईएन संजय पुरोहित, पीयूष अवस्थी सहित घर-घर कचरा संग्रहण करने वाली निजी कंपनियों के प्रतिनिधि और वार्ड प्रभारी मौजूद थे।

