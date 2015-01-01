पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वर्कशॉप:डॉ. कृति भारती ने प्रशिक्षु आईएएस को दिया प्रशिक्षण, बाल अधिकार संरक्षण की चुनौतियां व उपाय बताए

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डॉ. कृति ने आईएएस ट्रेनिंग सेंटर में दिया संबोधन, शोषितों के पुनर्वास व काउंसलिंग के गुर बताए

बाल विवाह निरस्त व रोकथाम में लगी सारथी ट्रस्ट की मैनेजिंग ट्रस्टी और पुनर्वास मनोवैज्ञानिक डॉ. कृति भारती ने मसूरी की लालबहादुर शास्त्री नेशनल एकेडमी आॅफ एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन में विशेष व्याख्यान दिया। इसमें उन्होंने प्रशिक्षु आईएएस को बाल अधिकार संरक्षण में आने वाली चुनौतियों और उनसे उबरने के उपाय बताए।

वहीं बाल विवाह निरस्त और बाल संरक्षण संबंधी शंकाओं का समाधान किया। सिविल सेवा में चयनित 95वें फाउंडेशन प्रशिक्षु आईएएस बैच के आरंभ कार्यक्रम में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के वर्चुअल संबोधन के पूर्व बाल संरक्षण संबंधी मुद्दों पर प्रशिक्षण देने के लिए सारथी ट्रस्ट की मैनेजिंग ट्रस्टी डाॅ. कृति भारती को आमंत्रित किया गया था।

फाउंडेशन बैच में इस बार विशेष तौर पर आईएएस, आईपीएस, आईएएस अलाइड सर्विस और रॉयल भूटान सर्विस का संयुक्त प्रशिक्षण शिविर का आयोजन किया गया था। डाॅ. कृति ने दो दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण में करीब 458 प्रशिक्षु आईएएस को बाल अधिकार संरक्षण में प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के समक्ष आने वाले चुनौतियों को बताया। एकेडमी की उप निदेशक आईपीएस अलंकृता सिंह ने डाॅ.कृति के साहसिक कार्यों की सराहना की।

