पदभार:शिशु अकादमी के राज.कार्यकारी बोर्ड के सदस्य चुने गए डॉ. जोरा

जाेधपुरएक घंटा पहले
डॉ. एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज शिशु रोग विभाग के वरिष्ठ आचार्य डॉ. राकेश जोरा को केंद्रीय भारतीय शिशु अकादमी के चुनाव में राजस्थान के कार्यकारी बोर्ड में सदस्य चुना गया है। डॉ. जोरा ने इस चुनाव में दूसरी बार विजय प्राप्त की है। चुनाव में पूरे राजस्थान से केवल दो सदस्य ही चुने जाते हैं। अकादमी देश के शिशु रोग विशषज्ञों का एक संगठन है जो कि बच्चों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए समर्पित है।

समय-समय पर सरकार को बच्चों के उत्तम स्वास्थ्य कैसे रखा जाए व विभिन्न बीमारियों के नवीनतम इलाज के बारे में सलाह देता है। देश में लगभग तीस हजार सदस्य हैं। डॉ. जोरा इसके माध्यम से राजस्थान के बच्चों की समस्याओं को पूरे देश के शिशु रोग विशषज्ञों के साथ परामर्श करके उनके निदान में होने वाले बेहतर इलाज के बारे में राजस्थान की शिशु रोग विशषज्ञों को अवगत करा सकेंगे।

