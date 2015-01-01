पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुनवाई:थाने में पड़े सीज अमोनियम नाइट्रेट के निस्तारण रूल्स के लिए बनाया ड्राफ्ट

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • दैनिक भास्कर की खबर पर लिया था प्रसंज्ञान, अगली सुनवाई 7 को

राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट के न्यायाधीश संदीप मेहता व देवेंद्र कच्छवाहा की खंडपीठ में पुलिस थाने में पड़े सीज अमोनियम नाइट्रेट के निस्तारण को लेकर दायर जनहित याचिका पर सुनवाई हुई। इस विस्फोटक पदार्थ के निस्तारण को लेकर रूल्स का ड्राफ्ट तैयार कर एक प्रति केंद्र सरकार के एएसजी को सौंप दी है। कोर्ट ने कहा कि एएसजी यह सुनिश्चित करें, शीघ्रता से ड्राफ्ट की जांच कर इसका गजट नोटिफिकेशन जारी करवाएं। मामले में अगली सुनवाई 7 जनवरी को मुकर्रर की है। हाल में लेबनान के बेरुत के पोर्ट पर रखे गए अमोनियम नाइट्रेट में हुए धमाके से सौ से अधिक लोगों को अपनी जिंदगी से हाथ धोना पड़ा था और करोड़ों की संपत्ति को नुकसान हुआ। घटना से सबके लेते हुए राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट ने दैनिक भास्कर उदयपुर में प्रकाशित एक समाचार पर प्रसंज्ञान लेते हुए जनहित याचिका दायर की थी।

इस समाचार में उदयपुर के प्रतापनगर थाने में रखे हुए 15300 किलो अमोनियम नाइट्रेट का खुलासा किया था। न्यायमित्र मेहुल कोठारी व अधिवक्ता अभिषेक पुरोहित ने रूल्स का ड्राफ्ट तैयार कर लिया है। केंद्र सरकार के असिस्टेंट सॉलिसीटर जनरल मुकेश राजपुरोहित को प्रति भी उपलब्ध करवा दी है। कोर्ट ने उन्हें सुनिश्चित करने को कहा कि ड्राफ्ट यथोचित स्तर पर चैक कर लिया जाए और शीघ्र ही इसका गजट नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया जाए।

