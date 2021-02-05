पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पाकिस्तान की करतूत:सीमा पार पाकिस्तान से फिर आई नशे की खेप, 7 किलोग्राम हेरोइन बरामद, एक तस्कर गिरफ्तार

बाड़मेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बाड़मेर जिले में सीमा पर तारबंदी। - Dainik Bhaskar
बाड़मेर जिले में सीमा पर तारबंदी।
  • सीमा के बिलकुल निकट रहता है तस्कर बच्चू खान
  • तारबंदी में से पाकिस्तानी तस्कर हेरोइन के पैकेट फेंक देते है भारतीय सीमा में

सीमा पार पाकिस्तान से नशे की खेप आने का क्रम थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। बाड़मेर पुलिस और ATS की सुंयक्त टीम ने बीजराड थाना क्षेत्र में सीमा के बिलकुल निकट स्थित एक ढाणी से 7 किलोग्राम हेरोइन बरामद कर एक व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार किया है। उससे पूछताछ चल रही है। प्रारंभिक जांच में सामने आया कि हेरोइन सीमा पार से यहां तक पहुंची। यहां से देश के अन्य हिस्सों में भेजे जाने की योजना थी। बाड़मेर में गत वर्ष दो बार में हेरोइन व नकली नोट बरामद हुए थे।

बाड़मेर से लगती अतर्राष्ट्रीय सीमा के निकट बीजराड़ थाना क्षेत्र में रमजान की गफन ढाणी में बच्चू खान के पास से हेरोइन बरामद की गई। ATS को सूचना मिली थी कि सीमा पार से हेरोइन की बड़ी खेप आई है। ATS ने बीजराड पुलिस थाने की टीम को साथ लेकर जांच शुरू की और सीधे बच्चू खान की ढाणी तक जा पहुंची। वहां जमीन के भीतर प्लास्टिक के सात पैकेट में दबा कर रखी गई हेरोइन बरामद की गई। बताया जा रहा है कि बच्चू खान की ढाणी सीमा के बिलकुल निकट है। ऐसे में माना जा रहा है कि सीमा पार से तारबंदी में से हेरोइन के पैकेट यहां फेंक दिए गए। पंजाब में सीमा पार से आ रही हेरोइन पर BSF व पुलिस ने काफी नकेल कस रखी है। ऐसे में पाकिस्तानी तस्कर इसके लिए नए-नए रास्ते खोज रहे हैं। इसी माह श्रीगंगानगर जिले के हिन्दूमल कोट क्षेत्र में सीमा पर स्थित तारबंदी से हेरोइन की खेप पार कराने का प्रयास कर रहे पाकिस्तानी तस्करों पर BSF के जवानों ने गोलियां दागी थीं। इसके बाद पांच किलोग्राम हेरोइन के पैकेट वहीं छोड़ तस्कर वापस पाकिस्तानी सीमा में भाग गए थे।

गत वर्ष भी आए थे नकली नोट व हेरोइन

बाड़मेर पुलिस ने गत वर्ष अगस्त में तस्करों के बड़े गिरोह का पर्दाफाश करते हुए 2 तस्करों के कब्जे से 2 किलो 740 ग्राम हेरोइन बरामद की थी। पुलिस ने तस्कर बामरला डेर, सेड़वा निवासी खडू खान के कब्जे से 1 किलो 740 ग्राम व मुला राम के कब्जे से 1 किलो हीरोइन बरामद कर उन्हें गिरफ्तार किया गया था। बाड़मेर पुलिस को यह जानकारी 6 लाख 55 हजार के नकली नोट मामले में पुलिस रिमांड पर चल रहे तस्करों ने उनके साथ शामिल खडू खान के बारे में बताया था। पुलिस द्वारा उसके साथ गहनता से पूछताछ करने पर उसने और उसके साथ मूलाराम ने हेरोइन तस्करी में शामिल होने की बात को स्वीकार किया है। जिस पर पुलिस ने दोनों तस्करों के घरों से हेरोइन को बरामद किया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंराजस्थान में 100 रु. हुई पेट्रोल की कीमत, भोपाल में 97.25 रु. और मुंबई में 95.75 रु. लीटर बिक रहा - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें