पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हादसा:ओसियां में सूखा साग गोदाम में शॉर्ट सर्किट से लगी आग, बंधेरी गांव में रहवासीय ढाणी जली

ओसियांएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कस्बे की जैन मंदिर रोड पर स्थित एक सूखा साग गोदाम में मंगलवार को सुबह अचानक आग लग गई। शॉर्ट सर्किट की वजह से लगी आग से गोदाम में रखी सूखी हरी मैथी, पुदीना, सांगरी की बोरियां जल कर नष्ट हो गई। फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ी ने मौके पर पहुंच कर ग्रामीणों की मदद से आग पर काबू पाया। सूखा साग व बारदाना होने की वजह से कई घंटे गोदाम में धुआं निकलता रहा।

इसके बाद गोदाम से पूरे माल को बाहर निकाल कर आग व धुएं पर काबू पाया गया। इस दौरान फायर ब्रिग्रेड चालक यूसुफ खान, टोनु शर्मा, रतनसिंह भाटी, उपसरपंच आसुलाल पुरोहित, विजयकिशन उपाध्याय, प्रिंस ओझा, गिरधारी, पुखराज सोनी, मुकेश, निखिल सिखवाल, शिवलाल ओझा, मुरली शर्मा सहित कई लोगों ने आग पर काबू पाने के प्रयास किए।

बाप . उप तहसील शेखासर क्षेत्र के बंधेरी गांव में अचानक लगी आग से एक रहवासी ढाणी जलकर राख हो गई। शेखासर सरपंच गीता नखताराम ने बताया कि बंधेरी में लाधुराम की आवासीय ढाणी में अचानक आग लग जाने से ढाणी समेत उसमें रखे बिस्तर, चारपाई, कपड़े सहित सारा घरेलू सामान जलकर राख हो गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें