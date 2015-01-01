पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उम्मीद:तीन ओर से घिरी बड़ों की पहाड़ी पर बांध बनने से मिल सकती है गिरते भूजल से निजात

तिंवरी6 मिनट पहले
  • भूजल रिचार्ज करने से तिंवरी व मथानिया कृषि क्षेत्र को कर सकता है पुनर्जीवित

जिले की तिंवरी तहसील में स्थित बड़ा कोटेचा (बाड़ी) की पहाड़ी जो प्राकृतिक रूप से तीन ओर से घिरी हुई है। जहां बरसात के दौरान बड़ी मात्रा में वर्षा जल खेतों में व्यर्थ बहकर चला जाता है। जिससे फसलों को भी नुकसान होता है। इस पहाड़ी पर बांध बनाकर वर्षा जल को एकत्रित करने की योजना बनाई जाए तो क्षेत्र में तेजी से भूजल रिचार्ज किया जा सकता है।

क्षेत्र में भूजल के उपयोग से सिंचाई करने के अतिरिक्त कोई विकल्प उपलब्ध नहीं होने के कारण सिंचित कृषि केवल भूजल पर ही निर्भर है लेकिन भूजल के गहरा हो जाने से क्षेत्र में सिंचित क्षेत्र लगातार घट रहा है। इससे क्षेत्र के किसानों के सामने रोजगार का संकट खड़ा हो रहा है। अगर इस पहाड़ी पर बांध बनता है तो तेजी से भूजल रिचार्ज होने से वर्तमान में भूजल उपयोग से हो रही खेती के रकबे को घटने से रोका जा सकता है। भूजल खत्म होने से पशुपालन व खेती पर आने वाले संकट को टाला जा सकता है।

इस मांग को लेकर भारतीय किसान संघ लगातार प्रयास कर रहा है। सन 2016 में जोधपुर जिला मुख्यालय पर हुए किसान महापड़ाव के दौरान किसानों ने इस मांग को प्रमुखता से रखा था जिस पर इसका सर्वे शुरू किया गया था।

नई सरकार के गठन के बाद फिर से इस मांग को लेकर संगठन की ओर से प्रयास हुए लेकिन राज्य सरकार की ओर से इस पर अब तक कोई सकारात्मक प्रयास नहीं हुए हैं। ऐसे में संगठन द्वारा जल शक्ति मंत्री गजेन्द्रसिंह शेखावत से उम्मीद है। वहां बांध बनाकर वर्षा जल का संरक्षण करके भूजल रिचार्ज करके गिरते भूजल से उत्पन्न संकट से किसानों को राहत दिलाने की मांग की है।

