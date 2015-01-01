पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड 19:ठंड के साथ बढ़ रहा कोरोना का असर , 48 दिन बाद एक ही दिन में 600 नए संक्रमित

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

शहर के तापमान में ठंड घुलने के साथ कोरोना भी असर दिखाता नजर आ रहा है। बुधवार को 601 नए कोरोना मरीज सामने आए, वहीं 6 संक्रमितों की माैत हो गई और महज 188 मरीज डिस्चार्ज हुए। करीब 48 दिन बाद कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों का आकंड़ा 600 के पार पहुंचा है।

24 सितंबर को 630 पॉजिटिव मरीज शहर में मिले थे। इसके बाद से कोरोना की चाल थोड़ी धीमी पड़ी थी और अक्टूबर में 300-400 तक सीमित हो गई थी, लेकिन नवंबर में फिर से कोरोना ने ठंड के साथ पैर पसारना शुरू कर दिया है। सामने आ

रहे अधिकांश पॉजिटिव हाल में हुए चुनाव के नतीजे हैं। अभी सर्दी व त्योहार के सीजन के बाद ये संख्या और बढ़ने की संभावना है। नवंबर के 11 दिन में 4464 पॉजिटिव, 2889 डिस्चार्ज व 52 माैत हो चुकी है। अक्टूबर के 11 दिन से तुलना करें तो पॉजिटिव 350 अधिक हैं। राहत की बात यह है कि डिस्चार्ज का आंकड़ा अक्टूबर 460 अधिक है और माैत का आंकड़ा नाै कम है।

एमडीएम में 3, एम्स में 2 व एमजीएच में एक संक्रमित की माैत

बुधवार को 6 मरीजों की माैत हुई। इसमें एमजीएच में बलदेव नगर निवासी 64 वर्षीय सरस्वती देवी की 11:50 बजे माैत हुई। उनको हाईपरटेशन, हाईपाेथायराइड था। एमडीएमएच में ओमप्रकाश पुरोहित (75) की मंगलवार रात 3:30 व प्रताप नगर निवासी राजेश चौहान (51) की बुधवार सुबह 10:50 बजे माैत हुई।

ये हादसे में घायल होने के चलते भर्ती थे। एमडीएम में तीसरी मौत बावड़ी बेरा मंगला पूंजला की बालकिशन (74) की शाम 4:52 बजे हुई। एम्स में गीता (60) की मंगलवार रात ढाई बजे व पुरानी बस्ती सूथला के मगराज (58) की हुई।

