जोधपुर नगर निगम दक्षिण:चरम पर पहुंच थमा चुनाव प्रचार, 3.40 लाख मतदाता 312 प्रत्याशियों में से चुनेंगे अपनी स्थानीय सरकार का नुमाइंदा

जोधपुर12 मिनट पहले
जोधपुर नगर निगम।
  • नगर निगम दक्षिण में एक नवम्बर को होगा मतदान

शहर की सरकार चुनने के लिए आधा आबादी एक नवम्बर को मतदान करेगी। नगर निगम दक्षिण के अस्सी वार्ड में शुक्रवार शाम चरम पर पहुंच प्रचार अभियान थम गया। इस मतदान के जरिये 3.40 लाख वोटर 80 वार्ड में भाग्य आजमा रहे 312 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला करेंगे। नगर निगम उत्तर के अस्सी वार्ड में गुरुवार को चुनाव संपन्न हो गया। वहां 62.64 फीसदी मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। तीन नवम्बर को मतगणना होगी। जोधपुर में नगर निगम को दो भागों उत्तर व दक्षिण में बांट दिया गया है। प्रथम चरण में गुरुवार को उत्तर के मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया। अब दक्षिण के अस्सी वार्ड में प्रत्याशी चुनने के लिए दस दिन से जारी चुनाव प्रचार आज शाम थम गया। अब प्रत्याशी अपने मतदाताओं के घर जाकर व्यक्तिगत संपर्क कर सकेंगे। ऐसे में प्रचार अभियान थमने के बावजूद प्रत्याशियों को राहत नहीं मिल पाई है। मतदान से 36 घंटे पहले मतदाताओं को साधने के लिए उन्होंने पूरा दमखम लगा दिया है। प्रत्येक वोट पर मेहनत की जा रही है। जोधपुर में एक नवम्बर को होने वाले मतदान के लिए 541 मतदान केन्द्र स्थापित किए गए है। इन मतदान केन्द्रों पर 1.76 लाख पुरुष व 1.64 लाख महिलाओं के अलावा 4 ट्रांसजेंडर मतदाता भी मतदान करेंगे। मतदान दल शनिवार सुबह अपने-अपने मतदान केन्द्रों के लिए रवाना होंगे। इसके लिए प्रशासनिक स्तर पर सभी तैयारियां पूर्ण कर ली गई है। वहीं प्रत्येक क्षेत्र में पुलिस विशेष सतर्कता बरत रही है। अतिरिक्त पुलिस बल तैनात किया गया है।

