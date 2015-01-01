पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महापौर पद के लिए चुनाव:दोनों निगमों में महापौर के लिए चुनाव, दक्षिण में रोचक हो सकता है मुकाबला

16 मिनट पहले
जोधपुर। मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत के गृह नगर जोधपुर के दोनों नगर निगम उत्तर व दक्षिण में मंगलवार को महापौर पद के लिए चुनाव होगा। निगम उत्तर से कांग्रेस ने कुंती परिहार (देवड़ा) को मैदान में उतारा है, तो भाजपा की ओर से डॉ. संगीता सोलंकी उनके सामने है। वहीं निगम दक्षिण में भाजपा प्रत्याशी के रूप में वनिता सेठ तो उनके सामने कांग्रेस की पूजा पारीक है। दक्षिण में निर्दलीय पार्षद हेमलता परिहार ने भी नामांकन भर रखा है।
जोधपुर में मेयर बनाने के लिए कांग्रेस और भाजपा को एक-एक नगर निगमों में स्पष्ट बहुमत मिला है। इनमें कांग्रेस को उत्तर और भाजपा को दक्षिण में बहुमत मिला है। इसके बावजूद दोनों दल एक दूसरे के खेमे में सेंधमारी की कोशिशें में लगे हुए है और इसीलिए दोनों निगमों में अपने प्रत्याशी उतार रखे है। दोनों दलों ने एक दूसरे की सेंधमारी से बचने के लिए पार्षदों की बाड़ाबंदी कर उन्हें होटलों में ठहरा दिया है। भाजपा के पार्षद अंबाजी तो कांग्रेस के पार्षद जैसलमेर और कुंभलगढ़ में होटल में बंद है। भाजपा-कांग्रेस दोनों दल अपनी-अपनी जीत का दावा कर रहे है। उत्तर निगम में जहां कांग्रेस का महापौर साफ बनता दिख रहा है, वहीं कांग्रेस की नजर दक्षिण निगम पर भी जम गई है। यहां भाजपा के पास 43 पार्षद के साथ पूरा बहुमत है लेकिन कांग्रेस अपने 29 पार्षद, आठ निर्दलीय और भाजपा के पास पांच पार्षद तोड़कर अपना बोर्ड बनाने जुगत में है। हालांकि दक्षिण में तीन निर्दलीय पार्षदों ने भाजपा की सदस्यता ग्रहण की है।
इधर कांग्रेस को भी भय है कि कहीं उनके पार्षद ही क्रॉस वोटिंग नहीं कर दे। कांग्रेस में 40 से ज्यादा नए पार्षद है जिन्हें राजनीति का अनुभव नहीं है। भाजपा इन चेहरों को जाल में फंसा सकती है। ये पार्षद आज देर रात या मंगलवार अलसुबह तक जोधपुर पहुंचेंगे। वही दक्षिण में तीन निर्दलीय पार्षदों के भाजपा में आ जाने से पार्षदों का जोश दुगुना हो गया हैं। इधर मतदान से पहले कांग्रेस व भाजपा दोनों ही दल पार्षदों की हॉर्स ट्रेडिंग की संभावना के चलते अब ज्यादा सतर्क हैं। दोनों ही दलों ने अपनी बाड़ेबंदी और सख्त कर दी है। उत्तर निगम में कांग्रेस को प्रचंड बहुमत के चलते दक्षिण निगम में घमासान होने की पूरी उम्मीद है।
दोनों निगमों में तैयारियां पूरी
जोधपुर के दोनों निगम उत्तर व दक्षिण में महापौर चुनाव को लेकर आज सारी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई। महापौर पद के लिए मतदान मंगलवार को प्रात: 10 बजे से दोपहर 2 बजे तक होगा जबकि मतगणना उसके तुरन्त बाद की जाएगी। इसी तरह उप महापौर के लिए निर्वाचन की तिथि 11 नवंबर होगी। उपमहापौर के लिए बैठक प्रात: 10 बजे, नामांकन पत्रों का प्रस्तुतिकरण प्रात: 11 बजे तक, नामांकन पत्रों की संवीक्षा प्रात: 11.30 बजे से, अभ्यर्थिता वापसी अपराह्व 2 बजे तक और मतदान यदि आवश्यक हुआ तो अपराह्व 2.30 बजे से 5 बजे तक करवाया जाएगा। मतगणना मतदान समाप्ति के तुरन्त बाद होगी।

