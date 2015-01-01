पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठंडे मौसम ने बढ़ाई दिक्कतें:तापमान घटने से विद्युत तंत्र को लगी सर्दी, जोधपुर व जैसलमेर की आपूर्ति गड़बड़ाई; लिफ्ट नहर से कम मिला पानी

जोधपुर24 मिनट पहले
सर्दी बढ़ने के कारण पश्चिमी राजस्थान का विद्युत तंत्र गड़बड़ाने लगा है।-सिबॉलिक इमेज।
  • जोधपुर व जैसलमेर में सवा घंटे बंद रही विद्युत आपूर्ति

पश्चिमी राजस्थान में इन दिनों पड़ रही कड़ाके की सर्दी से विद्युत तंत्र गड़बड़ाने लगा है। तापमान घटने के साथ ही लाइनों में फाल्ट बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। इस कारण गुरुवार सुबह जोधपुर व जैसलमेर की विद्युत आपूर्ति ठप हो गई। विद्युत आपूर्ति गड़बड़ाने के कारण राजीव गांधी लिफ्ट नहर के पंप पूरी क्षमता से काम नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। इससे जोधपुर को पर्याप्त पानी नहीं मिल पा रहा है।

जोधपुर में कल रात इस मौसम का अब तक का सबसे कम 7.1 डिग्री तापमान दर्ज किया गया। वहीं रेगिस्तानी क्षेत्र जैसलमेर और जोधपुर जिले के फलोदी में तापमान 4 डिग्री के पास पहुंच चुका है। प्रसारण निगम के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि तापमान में आई भारी गिरावट के कारण 220 व 132 केवीए की लाइनों में लगे डिस्क कंडक्टर खराब हो रहे हैं। इस कारण निर्बाध विद्युत आपूर्ति बनाए रखने में बाधा आ रही है।

अधिकारियों ने यह भी बताया कि बुधवार को भी जैसलमेर व फलोदी क्षेत्र में विद्युत आपूर्ति प्रभावित हुई। गुरुवार को तापमान और कम होने के कारण सुबह साढ़े आठ बजे सर्किट में फाल्ट आ गया और विद्युत आपूर्ति बंद हो गई। तकनीकी कर्मचारियों ने करीब सवा घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद तकनीकी खराबी को ठीक किया और विद्युत आपूर्ति बहाल की।

अधिकारियों का कहना है कि एक सर्किट में फाल्ट आने से दूसरे सर्किट पर दबाव बढ़ता है और वोल्टेज कम-ज्यादा की दिक्कत शुरू हो जाती है। इसके बाद एक के बाद एक कर अन्य सर्किट भी जवाब देने लग जाते हैं और पूरा सिस्टम फेल हो जाता है। हालांकि, हमारे पास अतिरिक्त कंडक्टर लगे हैं और इनकी मदद से लाइनों को शीघ्रता से ठीक कर आपूर्ति बहाल की जा रही है।

जोधपुर को कम मिल रहा है पानी

फलोदी क्षेत्र में बुधवार को विद्युत आपूर्ति बाधित रहने के कारण लिफ्ट नहर के पंप हाउस संख्या 5 व 7 ठीक से काम नहीं कर पाए। ऐसे में जोधपुर शहर को करीब 200 मिलियन लीटर पानी कम मिल पाया। आज भी विद्युत आपूर्ति ठप रहने से पानी कम मिलने की संभावना है। पानी कम मिलने से तत्काल जलापूर्ति तो प्रभावित नहीं हो रही है, लेकिन क्लोजर की तैयारी में जुटे जलदाय विभाग की दिक्कतों को बढ़ा रही है।

इंदिरा गांधी मुख्य नहर की मरम्मत के लिए अप्रेल में 80 दिन का क्लोजर लेने की योजना है। इसे ध्यान में रख जलदाय विभाग अभी से पानी की बचत कर जोधपुर के प्रमुख जलाशयों कायलाना व तखतसागर को पूरा भरने में जुटा है। ऐसे में उसकी इन तैयारियों को झटका लग सकता है।

