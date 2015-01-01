पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सावधान:ईमेल हो या कोई भी सोशल मीडिया का प्लेटफॉर्म, कॉमन पासवर्ड से अकाउंट हो जाएगा आसानी से हैक

  • सब फंस रहे, आम हो या खास - प्रदेश के कई आईएएस, आईपीएस, जज, आरपीएस सहित तकरीबन हर तबके के कोई न कोई अधिकारी बन चुके हैं साइबर क्राइम का शिकार ऐसी गलती कभी ना करें- सभी ने अपने मोबाइल नंबरों को ही बना रखा था पासवर्ड, ज्यादातर मामलों में केस दर्ज हुए बिना ही विशेषज्ञों की मदद लेकर निकाला गया समाधान

आज के दौर में शायद ही ऐसा कोई यूजर होगा जो एंड्रायड या आईओएस मोबाइल का उपयोग करते हों और उनके ईमेल आईडी या किसी न किसी सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफार्म पर आईडी ना हो। ऐसे में यूजर्स की आईडी या सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट की सिक्योरिटी के लिए पासवर्ड याद रखना किसी चुनौती से कम नहीं हैं और इसी से बचने के लिए ज्यादातर यूजर्स अपने आईडी का पासवर्ड ऐसा रख लेते हैं जो बहुत ही ज्यादा कॉमन होता है। इनमें सबसे आसान पासवर्ड रखा जा रहा है खुद का मोबाइल नंबर। ऐसा पासवर्ड रखते वक्त वे शायद ये नहीं सोचते हैं कि उनके सामान्य पासवर्ड रखने का परिणाम घातक हो सकता है।

हाल ही में हुई एक रिसर्च में हर साल की तरह इस बार भी ऐसे ही 200 कॉमन पासवर्ड की सूची सामने आई है, जिनके हैक होने में चंद पल ही लगते हैं। साइबर एक्सपर्ट मुकेश चौधरी के अनुसार ज्यादातर लोग यही सोचकर कॉमन पासवर्ड रखते हैं, क्योंकि उनके मोबाइल में या ईमेल आईडी में छुपाने जैसा कुछ रहता ही नहीं है। जबकि, उन्हें ये नहीं पता कि उनकी आईडी हैक करके साइबर क्रिमिनल्स उनकी फ्रेंड लिस्ट या कॉन्टेक्ट लिस्ट चुराकर उस यूजर के नाम से फ्रॉड कर सकते हैं या उनकी ईमेल आईडी से अनगिनत लोगों को फिशिंग ईमेल भेजकर साइबर क्राइम करने में उनकी आईडी का उपयोग कर सकते हैं।

किसी भी तरह के सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर पासवर्ड भले ही याद रखने योग्य यानी सामान्य रखा जा सकता है, लेकिन साइबर क्राइम से बचने के लिए उन सभी में ‘टू फैक्टर ऑथेंटिकेशन’ का उपयोग जरूर करना चाहिए ताकि कोई आईडी को हैक करने की कोशिश भी करें तो सफल नहीं हो सकें।

भूलकर भी नहीं बनाएं खुद के मोबाइल नंबर को अपना पासवर्ड
देश की कई प्रमुख सुरक्षा एजेंसियों को कंसल्टेंसी सेवाएं देने वाले साइबर एक्सपर्ट चौधरी के अनुसार तकरीबन एक साल से राजस्थान ही नहीं, देश के विभिन्न इलाकों में फेसबुक आईडी के हैक होने और बाद में उनकी आईडी से फ्रेंड लिस्ट में शामिल लोगों से पैसे मांगने के मामले लगातार सामने आ रहे हैं।

राजस्थान में ही कई आईएएस, आईपीएस, जज, आरपीएस के साथ-साथ तकरीबन हर स्तर के सरकारी अधिकारियों के साथ ऐसा हो चुका है। ऐसा करने वाले क्रिमिनल्स आईटी के जानकार भी नहीं होते हैं। वे तो सिर्फ अंदाजे से एक मोबाइल नंबर की सीरीज खंगालना शुरू करते हैं और फेसबुक पर जिसकी आईडी और पासवर्ड का तुक्का सही लग जाता है, उसी से शातिर क्रिमिनल्स उन यूजर्स की आईडी में मौजूद तमाम कॉन्टेक्ट्स पर रुपए भेजने के लिए मैसेज करते हैं।

बड़े सरकारी अधिकारी या जज की आईडी से पैसे मांगने पर लोग संकोचवश भी इसे वेरिफाई नहीं करते और ठगी का शिकार हो जाते हैं। इससे बचने का एकमात्र जरिया यही है कि अपने मोबाइल नंबर को कभी भी किसी आईडी का पासवर्ड नहीं बनाएं।
पासवर्ड या पिन याद रखने से बचने जैसी कमजोरी ही करती है हैकर्स का काम आसान
चौधरी के अनुसार अधिकांश लोग अपनी सोशल मीडिया आईडी की फ्रेंड लिस्ट को ओपन रखते हैं और ऐसे सरकारी अफसर, जिनकी फ्रेंड लिस्ट बड़ी होती है, वे साइबर क्रिमिनल्स के भी निशाने पर रहते हैं। इनमें सर्वाधिक क्रिमिनल्स राजस्थान के भरतपुर, धौलपुर या अलवर जिलों के साथ-साथ पश्चिम बंगाल, झारखंड राज्य के हैं, जहां इसी तरह के ऑर्गेनाइज्ड क्राइम चल रहे हैं।

पहले क्रिमिनल्स उनकी आईडी पासवर्ड से जुगाड़ लगाने की कोशिश करते हैं और इसमें सफल नहीं होने पर वे उन्हीं के नाम से मिलती जुलती आईडी बनाकर ऑरिजनल आईडी से जुड़े फ्रेंड्स को रिक्वेस्ट भेजते हैं। इनकी संख्या बढ़ने के बाद वे उनसे भी रुपए ऐंठने की कोशिश करते हैं। इससे बचने के लिए सोशल मीडिया आईडी पर फ्रेंड लिस्ट को हिडन रखना चाहिए।
ऐसे पासवर्ड रखना है सबसे घातक
आईटी एक्सपर्ट्स के अनुसार खराब यानी कमजोर पासवर्ड के कई उदाहरण हैं, जिनमें मुख्य रूप से 123456 या 987654321, picture1, password, pass123, 1111111, 123123, 1234567, qwerty, abc123, password1, omgpop, iloveyou, sweetheart, mydarling, million1 और इससे मिलते जुलते नंबरों वाले पासवर्ड रखना सबसे घातक होता है।

