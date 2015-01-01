पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगरपालिका चुनाव:बाड़ेबंदी शुरू, पीपाड़ कांग्रेस ने प्रत्याशी जोधपुर भेजे

पीपाड़2 घंटे पहले
  • मतगणना कल, दोनों ही दलों का बोर्ड बनाने का दावा, गुप्त ठिकानों पर गए निर्दलीय

बिलाड़ा व पीपाड़ दोनों ही जगहों पर मतदाताओं को कोरोना संक्रमण बूथ तक आने से नहीं रोक पाया। मतदान ने नए रिकॉर्ड बना लिए। विधानसभा चुनावों से बिलाड़ा में 7.8 प्रतिशत व पीपाड़ में 18.12 प्रतिशत वोटिंग ज्यादा हुई। मतदान समाप्त होते ही बाड़ेबांदी शुरू हो गई। बिलाड़ा में जिताऊ प्रत्याशियों को गुप्त ठिकानों पर ले जाना शुरू कर दिया। यहां 23 निर्दलीय मैदान में है। इनमें कई मजबूत स्थिति में है। ऐसे में उनकी बाडेबंदी सबसे पहले शुरू हुई। वहीं, चार निर्दलीय गुप्त ठिकानों पर चले गए। उनके फोन बंद आ रहे हैं। वहीं पीपाड़ में कांग्रेस ने अपने प्रत्याशियों को जोधपुर बुला लिया है। यहां भी 32 निर्दलीय मैदान में है। कल मतगणना होगी।

पीपाड़: 87.30 प्रतिशत वोटिंग, 12 वार्डों में 90 से 96 प्रतिशत तक वोट पड़े
2015 से 0.84 प्रतिशत ज्यादा वोटिंग, 27961 में से 23836 लोग वोट देने पहुंचे, कई बूथों के बाहर प्रत्याशियों के समर्थक भिड़े, अतिरिक्त जाब्ता तैनात किया
पीपाड़ नगरपालिका के 34 वार्डों के लिए शुक्रवार को रिकॉर्ड 87.30 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। यह पिछले चुनाव से 0.84 प्रतिशत ज्यादा है। 99 प्रत्याशियों का भाग्य ईवीएम मशीन में बंद हो गया। 13 दिसंबर को मतगणना होगी। सुबह से ही मतदाताओं में भारी उत्साह देखा गया। बूथ पर बिना मास्क प्रवेश नहीं दिया गया। 48 बूथ बनाए गए थे।

सुबह 8 बजे मतदान शुरू हो गया। कानून व्यवस्था के लिए प्रशासन मुस्तैद दिखा। मतदान को लेकर युवाओ में भारी जोश देखने को मिला। इसी के चलते पिछला रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया। सुबह के दो घंटे में ही 25. 38% मतदान हो गया। दोपहर तक तो 60% के आसपास मतदान हो चुका था। कांग्रेस भाजपा के साथ निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी एक-एक वोटर को लाने के प्रयास करते दिखे। 3 बजे तक 76.46 प्रतिशत वोटरों ने अपने वोट दे दिए थे।
पूरे शहर पर ड्रोन से नजर
अतिसवेदनशील बूथों के साथ शहर पर ड्रोन से निगरानी रखी गई। ड्रोन ऑपरेटर सेठाराम धायल और चम्पालाल भाम्भू द्वारा सवेदनशील और अति सवेदनशील बूथों पर निरंतर ड्रोन कैमरा द्वारा निगरानी की जा रही थी। सीआई बाबूलाल राणा जाब्ते के साथ पूरे मुस्तेद दिखाई दिए।
बीमारियों पर भारी उत्साह
नगरपालिका बूथ पर 65 वर्षीय पैरालाइसिस मरीज रामदीन अपने परिवार के साथ वोट करने पहुंचे। वार्ड नम्बर 20 में पुष्पा तिवाड़ी पांव में फेक्चर के बावजूद प्लास्टर के साथ मतदान करने पहुंची।
यूं बढ़ा मतदान
8 बजे मतदान शुरू
समय प्रतिशत
10 बजे 25.38
1 बजे 59.74
3 बजे 76.46
5 बजे 87.18
फाइनल 87.30
कुल 23836 वोट पड़े

वार्ड 28 में यशवंत देवड़ा ,अजय चौहान ,दीपक चौहान ,अभिषेक ,जयसिंह टाक, यशवंत देवड़ा, अर्जुन टाक,श्रवण टाक, महेंद्र सिंह पहली बार वोट देने पहुंचे। इसके बाद सभी ने सेल्फी ली।

कई बूथों पर प्रत्याशियों के समर्थक भिड़े, पुलिस ने खदेड़ा

छिटपुट घटनाओं के साथ मतदान शांतिपूर्वक संपन्न हुआ। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी शैतान सिंह राजपुरोहित ,अधिशासी अधिकारी सुरेश चंद्र शर्मा राउंड पर रहे। अतिसंवेदनशील बूथों पर छिटपुट हाथापाई की घटनाएं हुई। वार्ड संख्या दो पर वोटिंग के दौरान महिला वोटर के मास्क हटाने को लेकर परिजन व प्रत्याशी के समर्थक बूथ के बाहर आपस में भिड़ गए।

प्रशासन ने सख्ती से भीड़ को हटाकर मामले को शांत किया। इसके बाद तुरंत अतिरिक्त जाब्ता तैनात किया गया। वार्ड 19 पर भाजपा से ठाकुर डालडा व कांग्रेस से नरेन्द्र सांघी के बीच बूथ में अंदर प्रवेश को लेकर कहासुनी हो गई। दोनों के समर्थक उग्र हो गए। वार्ड 31 पर निर्दलीय सोहनलाल टाक के समर्थक कांग्रेस के समर्थकों से भिड़ गए।
आदर्श बूथ देख हुए गदगद
वार्ड 32 में आदर्श मतदान केन्द्र पर मतदान करने पहुंचे मतदाता सुविधाओं से अभिभूत हुए। प्रवेश से लेकर मतदान तक वीवीआईपी फील किया। सोफे, रेड कार्पेट के साथ फूलों से कॉरिडोर आकर्षक का केंद्र रहे। सेल्फी पॉइन्ट पर सेल्फियां ली।

5 कोरोना मरीजों वोट डाले
चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ सुरेंद्र सिंह परिहार की देखरेख में पांच कोरोना संक्रमितों ने पीपीई किट पहनकर वोट डाले। जिसमें नंबर 2 स्कूल में दो,बालिका विद्यालय में एक ,नानण रोड पर स्थित केंद्र पर एक, सुथारों के मोहल्ले बूथ पर एक ने मतदान किया।
11 दिसंबर को सावों की धूम के चलते दूल्हा-दुल्हन भी वोट देेने पहुंचे

11 दिसंबर को सावों की धूम के चलते शहर में कई जगह शादियां थी। दस से अधिक जगह दूल्हे बारात चढ़ने से पहले वोट देने पहुंचे। वार्ड 35 में दूल्हा कैलाश कच्छावाह घर से बारात के साथ रवाना होकर सीधे मत देने पहुंचा। वार्ड 20 से दूल्हा कोजाराम टाक, बूथ 37 पर दूल्हा आकाश पुत्र लादूराम व सोनिया पुत्री लादूराम जीनगर, वार्ड 8 से दूल्हा राकेश चौधरी पुत्र भूपेंद्र चौधरी ने भी वोट दिए।

