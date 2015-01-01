पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विशेष अभियान:देशभर ब्रेस्ट कैंसर से पीड़ित महिलाओं का इलाज करवाएगी ईपीसीएच

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • बीसीपीबीएफ के साथ मिलकर की शुरुआत, चैलेंजर विक्की बेदी ने इस मुहिम के लिए साइकिल पर 2800 किमी यात्रा शुरू की

एक्सपोर्ट प्रमोशन काउंसिल फॉर हैंडीक्राफ्ट (ईपीसीएच) और बीसीपीबीएफ की ओर से विशेष अभियान की मंगलवार काे शुरुआत की गई है। इसके तहत देशभर में महिला आर्टिजन्स को ब्रेस्ट कैंसर के लिए जागरूक किया जाएगा। साथ ही जिन आर्टिजंस को ब्रेस्ट कैंसर की शिकायत होगी, उनका इलाज करवाने के लिए भी ईपीसीएच की ओर से फंड उपलब्ध करवाया जाएगा। इसके लिए चैलेंजर विक्की बेदी ने मंगलवार से 2800 किलोमीटर की साइकलिंग यात्रा शुरू की है। ईपीसीएच के डायरेक्टर जनरल राकेश कुमार ने बताया कि ईपीसीएच और द कैंसर फाउंडेशन फॉर ऑर्गेनाइजिंग की ओर से आर्टिजन महिलाओं के लिए ब्रेस्ट कैंसर के इलाज के लिए चिकित्सा सेवाएं प्रदान करने के लिए और जागरूकता शिविरों, सार्वजनिक व्याख्यानों, सेमिनार, कॉर्पोरेट स्वास्थ्य जांच आदि के माध्यम से बीमारी को लेकर जागरूक किया जाएगा।

मंगलवार को डेजर्ट साइक्लोथोन का शुभारंभ हुआ, जिसमें चैलेंजर विक्की बेदी जो एक प्रख्यात लॉजिस्टिक उद्योगपति भी हैं, उन्होंने इस मुहिम के लिए साइकिल पर 2800 किलाेमीटर की यात्रा शुरू की है। इसके तहत वे आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर समुदाय की कैंसर पीड़ित महिलाओं के लिए प्रयास करेंगे।

वे बुधवार को दिल्ली से बीकानेर, जैसलमेर, बाड़मेर, उदयपुर, जोधपुर, अजमेर व जयपुर के लिए रवाना होंगे। वे अगले 14 दिनों में 2800 किलोमीटर का सफर साइकिल पर तय करेंगे। इसी के साथ ईपीसीएच की ओर से 21 नवंबर को जैसलमेर, 23-24 नवंबर को बाड़मेर व 27 नवंबर को जोधपुर में आर्टिजन्स समूह के लिए कैंसर डिटेक्शन व जागरूकता शिविर आयोजित किए जाएंगे।

वहीं जोधपुर में कैंसर जागरूकता व्याख्यान भी होगा। मंगलवार को इस आयोजन के शुभारंभ के अवसर पर ईपीसीएच के अध्यक्ष रवि पासी, भारत में इजराइल की उप राजदूत रानी येदिया क्लियन, भारत में मोलदावियन काउंसिल जनरल पुरुषोत्तम भगेरिया व ईपीसीएच के कार्यकारी निदेशक आरके वर्मा भी मौजूद थे।

ईपीसीएच के मार्च फेयर के लिए आवेदन अब 15 दिसंबर तक
जोधपुर| ईपीसीएच की ओर से 13 से 17 मार्च तक होने वाले इंडियन हैंडीक्राफ्ट एंड गिफ्ट फेयर में आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 30 नवंबर से बढ़ा 15 दिसंबर की गई है। डायरेक्टर जनरल डॉ. राकेश कुमार ने बताया कि दीपावली व अन्य त्योहारों की सीजन की वजह से कई निर्यातकों को इस फेयर में आवेदन का पर्याप्त समय नहीं मिल पाया।

इसी को ध्यान में रखते हुए आवेदन तिथि बढ़ाने का निर्णय लिया गया। ईपीसीएच सीईओ सदस्य हंसराज बाहेती ने बताया कि आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि बढ़ने से फेयर की तैयारी के लिए निर्यातकों को पर्याप्त समय भी मिल जाएगा।

