जेएनवीयू:बीएड प्रथम व द्वितीय वर्ष की 6 और 7 नवंबर को होने वाली परीक्षाएं स्थगित

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
जेएनवीयू और संभाग के जोधपुर, पाली, जालोर, बाड़मेर और जैसलमेर जिलों के संबद्ध सभी महाविद्यालयों के जेएनवीयू पाठ्यक्रम के अनुसार बीएड प्रथम वर्ष व द्वितीय वर्ष की 6 और 7 नवंबर को आयोजित होने वाली परीक्षाएं स्थगित कर दी गई हैं। परीक्षा नियंत्रक प्रो. जैताराम विश्नोई ने बताया कि बीएड प्रथम व द्वितीय वर्ष की परीक्षाएं 6 एवं 7 नवंबर को राजस्थान पुलिस भर्ती परीक्षा होने के कारण स्थगित की गई है।

उन्होंने बताया कि इनकी नई समय सारिणी विवि की वेबसाइट पर ऑनलाइन जारी कर दी गई है तथा इनके संशोधित समय सारिणी अनुसार प्रवेश पत्र भी ऑनलाइन जारी कर दिए गए हैं। प्रो. विश्नोई ने बताया कि बीए/बीएससी बीएड प्रथम वर्ष की परीक्षा 23 नवंबर, द्वितीय वर्ष की 21 नवंबर तथा तृतीय वर्ष की परीक्षा 20 नवंबर से प्रस्तावित हैं। इनकी विस्तार से प्रश्न-पत्रवार समय सारिणी जल्द ही विवि की वेबसाइट पर ऑनलाइन जारी कर दी जाएगी।

