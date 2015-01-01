पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:जयपुर के नेहरू पार्क की तर्ज पर उम्मेद उद्यान को बायोलॉजिकल पार्क के रूप में बनाने की कवायद

जाेधपुर
  • बैठक में संभागीय आयुक्त डॉ शर्मा ने उद्यान के सौंदर्यीकरण व रखरखाव पर दिया जोर

संभागीय आयुक्त व जेडीए अध्यक्ष डाॅ. समित शर्मा ने उम्मेद उद्यान विकास समिति की बैठक लेकर पार्क के स्थायी व रखरखाव के साथ-साैंदर्यीकरण कार्याें काे लेकर चर्चा की और सुझाव भी लिए। उन्हाेंने वन विभाग के अधिकारियों से जयपुर के नेहरू पार्क की तर्ज पर उम्मेद उद्यान को भी बायोलॉजिकल पार्क के रूप में भी विकसित करने को कहा। इसमें अलग-अलग ब्लॉक रोज, चंपा व अन्य पौधे व फुलवारी विकसित करने के लिए कहा।
पक्षियों के नाम से ब्लॉक बनाएं, चुग्गा-पानी की व्यवस्था करें
संभागीय आयुक्त ने कहा कि उद्यान में अनेक प्रकार के पक्षी हैं। उनके नाम से भी ब्लॉक बनाएं और वहां चुगा-पानी की व्यवस्था करें। इन पक्षियों के बोर्ड पर चित्र के साथ विवरण भी लिखें। नगर निगम बंद पड़े पुराने कलात्मक फव्वारे की मरम्मत करवा चालू करें और हाे सके ताे इन्हें म्यूजिकल फव्वारे में बदलेंं। माॅर्निंग व इवनिंग वाॅक के समय काे छाेड़कर शेष समय के लिए एक ही गेट खुला रखा जाए। म्यूजियम के लिए लगे 10 गार्ड भी पूरा सहयोग करें ताकि असामाजिक गतिविधियाें काे राेकने के साथ-साथ आवारा पशुओं व सूअरों का प्रवेश राेका जा सके। पुलिस गश्त की व्यवस्था हाे ताकि लाेगाें काे सुरक्षित माहाैल दिया जा सके।

ढलान के अनुसार ड्रेनेज के लिए नए नाले का निर्माण करें
संभागीय आयुक्त ने कहा कि निगम उद्यान के ढलान के अनुसार ड्रेनेज के लिए नया नाला निर्माण करें। साथ ही सीवरेज सिस्टम काे भी सुधारें। इसके साथ ही प्राचीन बावड़ी की साफ-सफाई की जाएं। पार्क में लाेगाें के बैठने के लिए बैंच लगवाएं। उद्यान में शाैचालयाें की व्यवस्था काे पुख्ता किया जाए। उद्यान के अलग-अलग ब्लाॅक बेहतर व्यवस्था व रखरखाव के लिए स्वयंसेवी संस्थाआें काे गाेद देने के प्रयास हाे, इसमें विशेष कर जनाना गार्डन व अन्य ब्लाॅक काे गाेद दें। निगम उद्यान की सफाई के लिए कचरा पात्र लगाएं। बैठक में उद्यान नागरिक विकास समिति के सचिव व संयुक्त सचिव ने सुझाव दिए।

