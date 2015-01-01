पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहर की आस बरकरार:गडकरी के आश्वासन से बंधी हार्टलाइन पर ऐलिवेटेड रोड की उम्मीद, 18 दिन पहले राज्य सरकार ने किया था खारिज

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • केंद्रीय मंत्री गजेंद्रसिंह शेखावत ने केंद्रीय सड़क मंत्री नितिन गडकरी से मुलाकात कर बताया शहर के लिए कितना जरूरी है प्रोजेक्ट
  • अपने ही विभाग के छह बड़े अफसरों के साथ जोधपुर पहुंचे यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल ने इस बहुप्रतिक्षित प्रोजेक्ट को सिरे से कर दिया था खारिज

केंद्रीय सड़क, परिवहन और राजमार्ग मंत्रालय ने जोधपुर शहर की हार्टलाइन (महामंदिर से जालोरी गेट) के ट्रैफिक को सुगम बनाने के लिए बहुप्रतीक्षित ऐलिवेटेड रोड के 1150 करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट का सपना जल्द साकार करने के भरोसे के बाद एक बार फिर इसकी आस जगी है। हार्टलाइन पर लंबे समय से विकल्प के रूप में ऐलिवेटेड रोड के लिए हो रही कवायद को मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने अपने बजट में शामिल कर इसकी डीपीआर बनाने की बात कहकर आस जगा दी थी।

मुख्यमंत्री के कहने पर यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल 18 दिन पहले अपने ही विभाग के 6 आला-अफसरों को लेकर जोधपुर आए तो ऐलिवेटेड रोड की उम्मीदें परवान चढ़ी, लेकिन उनके साथ आए अफसरों ने हेरिटेज के खत्म होने का खतरा बताकर ऐलिवेटेड रोड के पूरे प्रोजेक्ट को ही खारिज कर दिया था। इस फैसले से जोधपुर की जनता को गहरा धक्का लगा था, लेकिन बुधवार को केंद्रीय जलशक्ति मंत्री गजेंद्रसिंह शेखावत ने प्रस्तावित ऐलिवेटेड रोड को धरातल पर लाने के प्रयास को आगे बढाते हुए केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन और राजमार्ग मंत्री नितिन गड़करी से उनके आवास पर मुलाकात की।

इस मुलाकात में शेखावत ने हार्टलाइन पर पड़ रहे ट्रैफिक दबाव को कम करने के लिए बहुप्रतिक्षित ऐलिवेटेड रोड के निर्माण की स्वीकृति देने की मांग रखी तो गड़करी ने इस प्रस्ताव पर शीघ्र मूर्तरूप देने का भरोसा दिलाया। गड़करी के भरोसे से जोधपुर में ऐलिवेटेड रोड की आस एक बार फिर जगी है।
जरूरी इसलिए, क्योंकि हार्टलाइन से गुजरते हैं 3 राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग
1. कृषि मंडी तिराहा से पावटा, नई सड़क होकर आखलिया तिराहा से कायलाना रोड पर उतरने वाली 9.6 किमी लंबी फोरलेन ऐलिवेटेड रोड को हार्टलाइन (महामंदिर से जालोरी गेट तक) के ट्रैफिक दबाव को कम करने का बेहतर विकल्प माना गया था। इसका प्रमुख कारण था कि शहर से तीन राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग एनएच-62 (नागौर-जोधपुर-पाली), एनएच-25 (बाडमेर-जोधपुर-बर) और एनएच-125 (जैसलमेर-पोकरण-जोधपुर) गुजरते हैं। तीनों राष्ट्रीय राजमार्गों के शहर के बीच से गुजरने के कारण जोधपुर की हार्टलाइन पर ट्रैफिक का दबाव बना रहता है।

शहर में हार्टलाइन के अतिरिक्त ऐसी कोई वैकल्पिक रोड नहीं है, जिससे यातायात सुगम हो सके, लेकिन यूडीएच विभाग के आला-अफसरों ने हार्टलाइन का विकल्प पावटा से लेकर सर्किट हाउस होते हुए पांच बत्ती का मार्ग ज्यादा पसंद आया, क्योंकि सभी वीवीआईपी-वीआईपी इसी मार्ग से आते जाते हैं और उन्हें लाल बत्ती पर रूकना पड़ता है।
2. शहर की वर्तमान आबादी और निर्माणाधीन पचपदरा रिफाइनरी के पश्चात जोधपुर शहर के आसपास होने वाले औद्योगिक विस्तार को देखते हुए ट्रैफिक दबाव बढ़ने की संभावना है। ऐसे में एलिवेटेड रोड का निर्माण अति-आवश्यक है। एलिवेटेड रोड बनाने का प्रस्ताव जेडीए की तरफ से बनाया गया है, जिसकी अनुमानित लागत करीब 1150 करोड़ रुपए है।
प्रस्ताव को आगे बढ़ाने का मिला है आश्वासन

  • केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गड़करी ने मेरे प्रस्ताव पर गंभीरता दिखाते हुए इस आगे बढ़ाने का आश्वासन दिया है। जोधपुर में पहले से ही रिंग रोड बनने से इसकी उपयोगिता पर सवाल खड़े होने से राज्य सरकार ने प्रोजेक्ट निरस्त कर दिया था। इसके बनने से जोधपुर का चहुमंखी विकास संभव होगा। - गजेंद्रसिंह शेखावत, केंद्रीय जलशक्ति मंत्री

शाम 7 बजे जालोरी गेट

इन दिनों शाम के 7 बजे दुकानें बंद कराने का समय है क्योंकि रात 8 बजे से कर्फ्यू लग जाता है। उस समय दुकानदारों सहित आम नागरिकों को घर पहुंचने की जल्दी होती है। ऐसे में जालोरी गेट चौराहे पर वाहनों की रफ्तार तेज हो जाती है। हमारे फोटोग्राफर ने स्लो शटर स्पीड कर लॉन्ग टाइम एक्सपोजर देकर तेज रफ्तार गाड़ियों की गति को कैमरे के जरिए दिखाया है। जैसे गाड़ियों की लाइट लाइन में नजर आती है। इस फोटो में 15 सेकंड का एक्सपोजर दिया गया।

