जोधपुर में बड़ा हादसा:बासनी में फैक्ट्री की छत गिरी, एक दर्जन से अधिक मजदूर फंसे, अब तक सात की मौत

जोधपुर
  • नई फैक्ट्री का चल रहा था निर्माण कार्य
  • अचानक छत गिरने से नीचे काम कर रहे मजदूर दब गए
  • मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत ने ली रिपोर्ट

यहां बासनी में एक फैक्ट्री की छत गिरने से करीब एक दर्जन मजदूर मलबे में दब गए हैं, जिसमें सात की मौत होने की पुष्टि हो चुकी है। शेष मजदूरों को ढूंढा जा रहा है। मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने घटना की जानकारी लेते हुए कलक्टर को तुरंत राहत पहुंचाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। बासनी फेज द्वितीय में एक फैक्ट्री का निर्माण हो रहा था, जिसकी छत पहले डाली जा चुकी थी। वहीं, उसके नीचे करीब एक दर्जन मजदूर काम कर रहे थे। अचानक से छत गिर पड़ी। इसके नीचे दबे लोगों को बाहर आने के लिए भी समय नहीं मिला। सात लोगों के शव मिल गए हैं, उनकी पहचान भी हो गई है। अभी भी मलबे में इतने ही मजदूरों के दबे होने की आशंका है। कुछ लोग 15 मजदूरों के मौके पर होने की बात कह रहे हैं, जबकि कुछ लोग यह संख्या 12 बता रहे हैं। जानकारी मिलते ही जिला प्रशासन के आला अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंच गए। जेसीबी मशीन से फैक्ट्री का गिरा हुआ मलबा हटाया जा रहा है। चारों तरफ लाइट की विशेष व्यवस्था की गई है, ताकि मलबे में फंसे मजदूरों को निकाला जा सके।

मौके पर राहत कार्य में जुटे लोग
संभागीय आयुक्त पहुंचे
संभागीय आयुक्त समित शर्मा भी मौके पर पहुंच गए हैं। राज्य सरकार ने संभागीय आयुक्त को मामले की जांच करने के निर्देश भी दिए हैं। फिलहाल, शर्मा यहां फंसे लोगों को निकालने की कोशिश में लगे हैं।

मृतकों के परिजनों को दो-दो लाख रुपए
मृतकों के परिजनों को मुख्यमंत्री सहायता कोष से दो-दो लाख रुपए की आर्थिक सहायता देने के आदेश दिए गए हैं।

