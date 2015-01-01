पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शादी बंधन में कोरोना प्रबंधन:परिवारजनों की मेहमानों को लेकर मशक्कत तो पुलिस-प्रशासन की कोरोना संक्रमण रोकने की

जोधपुर6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस, निगम और प्रशासनिक टीमें आज शाम 5 बजे से मैरिज प्लेस व गार्डंस की करेंगी चैकिंग

शहर में बुधवार को 300 शादियां होंगी। इन्हें प्रशासन की ओर से अनुमति दी गई है। कोरोना गाइडलाइन अनुसार अब शादी में 200 की बजाय 100 मेहमान ही आ सकेंगे। पूरा प्रशासनिक अमला जहां इन शादी समारोहों पर नजर रखने में जुटा है, वहीं आयोजक और परिवारजन भी शादी में विशेष इंतजाम कर रहे हैं।

हालांकि पहले से निमंत्रण दे चुके परिवारजनों के सामने अब मेहमानों को सीमित रखने के लिए खासी मशक्कत करनी पड़ रही है। बुधवार को शाम पांच बजे के बाद सभी पुलिस थानों की टीमें मैरिज प्लेसेज या गार्डन का दौरा कर कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल की जांच करेंगी।

नगर निगम, प्रशासन व पुलिस अफसरों की संयुक्त टीम सभी आयोजन स्थलों का जायजा लेंगी। इस दौरान गाइडलाइन की पालना नहीं होने पर हाथोहाथ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इनमें 25 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना और महामारी एक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई होगी। कलेक्टर इंद्रजीत सिंह ने बताया कि शहर में शादियों के अनुसार हमारी इंफोर्समेंट की तैयारी की गई हैं। गाइडलाइन व प्रोटोकॉल की पालना नहीं करने पर तुरंत एक्शन लिया जाएगा।

संक्रमण रोकने के लिए एक्शन में प्रशासन व पुलिस : प्रशासन व पुलिस अब एक्शन मोड में है। शहर के साथ गांवों में शादी को लेकर जारी गाइडलाइन की पालना करवाने की चुनौती है। खासकर नाइट कर्फ्यू, विवाह समारोह में 100 से ज्यादा लोगों को एकत्रित होने से रोकने और गाइडलाइन की अवहेलना पर सख्त कार्रवाई होगी।

मंगलवार को कलेक्टर इंद्रजीत सिंह ने जिला प्रशासन व पुलिस की संयुक्त बैठक के साथ जिले के अफसरों से राजीव गांधी सेवा केंद्र में वीसी से बात की। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि विवाह कार्यक्रम के लिए तीन दिन पहले इसकी सूचना देने के साथ ही आयोजन में भाग लेने वाले व्यक्तियों की संख्या 100 से अधिक नहीं होनी चाहिए।

पुलिस अधीक्षक ग्रामीण राहुल बारहठ व डीसीपी पूर्व धर्मेंद्र कुमार ने सभी थानाधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि शहर और ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में भी कोविड गाइडलाइन के उल्लंघन पर त्वरित व सख्त कार्रवाई करें। बैठक में जिला परिषद सीईओ डॉ. इंद्रजीत यादव, निगम आयुक्त रोहिताश्व सिंह तोमर, एडीएम प्रथम एमएल नेहरा, एडीएम द्वितीय महिपाल भारद्वाज ने कोविड गाइडलाइन की पालना करवाने को कहा।
होटल, टेंट और कैटरिंग वालों को गाइडलाइन बताई
कलेक्टर ने विभिन्न टेंट हाउस, मैरिज प्लेस, साउंड, बैंड, होटल एसोसिएशन के प्रतिनिधियों को कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना के लिए पाबंद किया। कलेक्टर ने सभी प्रतिनिधियों को कहा कि पुलिस व प्रशासन को पूर्व सूचना देकर विवाह समारोह करें। प्रवेश के बाहर 3 गुणा 2 फीट का ‘नो मास्क-नो एंट्री’ का बोर्ड लगाएं।

संचालक प्रवेश द्वार, कार्यक्रम स्थल पर सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगाएं। इधर, जोधाणा होटल्स एंड रेस्टोरेंट सोसायटी के अध्यक्ष जेएम बूब ने कलेक्टर को पत्र देकर बताया कि गाइडलाइन की पालना कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने अनुरोध किया कि समारोह के दौरान धारा 144 लागू नहीं हो। समारोह से लौटने वालों को पुलिस नहीं पकड़े।

शहर के व्यवसायी की बेटी की शादी में टीवी एक्ट्रेस दिव्यंका की परफॉर्मेंस

शहर के एक व्यवसायी की बेटी की शादी के महिला संगीत कार्यक्रम में मशहूर टीवी एक्ट्रेस दिव्यंका त्रिपाठी ने परफॉर्मेंस दी। शादी समारोह में कोरोना संक्रमण से बचने के लिए पूर्ण सावधानियां बरती गईं। नौ मील स्थित एक फार्म हाउस में महिला संगीत कार्यक्रम मंगलवार रात आयोजित हुआ। इसमें प्रस्तुति देने के लिए मुंबई से ये हैं मोहब्बतें फेम मशहूर टीवी एक्ट्रेस दिव्यंका त्रिपाठी को बुलाया गया।

सिक्यूरिटी की जिम्मेदारी निभाने वाले मानवेंद्र भटनागर ने बताया कि इस दौरान बिना थर्मल स्कैनिंग व बिना मास्क के किसी भी अतिथि के प्रवेश पर रोक थी। वहीं साउंड व अन्य व्यवस्थाएं देखने वाले अनिल पंवार ने बताया कि इस आयोजन में बैठने की व्यवस्था तक सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ रखी गई थी। रात करीब 10 बजे दिव्यंका मंच पर आईं और कुछ गानों पर परफॉर्म भी किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें