जोधपुर में अनूठे मास्क के साथ देखा चांद:अखंड सुहाग की कामना को लेकर रखा करवा चौथ का व्रत, ​​​​​​​दिनभर निर्जला रही सुहागिन महिलाएं

13 मिनट पहले
  • रात को चंद्रोदय के बाद खोला उपवास

जोधपुर। अखंड सुहाग की कामना को लेकर सुहागिन महिलाआें ने बुधवार को करवा चौथ का व्रत रखा। दिनभर निर्जला रहकर रात को चन्द्रमा के दर्शन करने के बाद उन्होंने व्रत खोला।अखंड सौभाग्य, सुख समृद्धि की कामना से जुड़ा करवा चौथ पर्व बुधवार को मनाया गया। करवा चौथ का व्रत सुहागिन महिलाएं अपने पति की लंबी आयु के लिए रखती है। करवा चौथ कार्तिक महीने की कृष्ण पक्ष की चतुर्थी में मनाया जाता है जो आज थी। ये व्रत सुबह सूर्योदय से पहले शुरू हो गया जो रात में चंद्रमा दर्शन के बाद पूरा हुआ। शाम को सुहागिन महिलाओं ने गोधूलि वेला के बाद मां गौरी-गणेश का पूजन कर चंद्रोदय तक परिवार की बुजुर्ग महिलाओं से चतुर्थी से जुड़ी पौराणिक कथाओं का श्रवण किया। चंद्रोदय के बाद महिलाओं ने मिट्टी के करवे से चंद्रमा को अध्र्य देकर पति के हाथों सात बार जल का आचमन कर करवाचौथ के व्रत का पारणा किया।इससे पहले आज करवाचौथ पर बाजारों व ब्यूटी पार्लरों में महिलाओ की भीड़ रही। बाजारों में महिलाआें ने जमकर खरीदारी की। इस दौरान मेहंदी लगाने वालों के यहां महिलाओं का हुजूम सा नजर आया। सुहागिन महिलाआें ने अपने हाथों व पैरों पर अलग-अलग डिजाइनों में मेहंदी लगवाई। वहीं ब्यूटी पार्लरों में महिलाआें ने सोलह श्रृंगार करवाया। महिलाआें ने बाजारों से करवे भी खरीदें। इसके साथ ही सड़क किनारे पूजन की सामग्री बेचने वालों के पास भी महिलाओं की भीड़ रही।

