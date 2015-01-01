पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:एक माह के मासूम के सिर से उठ गया पिता का साया, प्रेम विवाह के एक साल बाद गुड्डी पर टूटा दुखों का पहाड़

भोपालगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भोपालगढ़ के शिंभेश्वर तालाब पर युवक का शव मिलने का मामला

एक साल पहले भोपालगढ़ के महेंद्र मेघवाल व ओस्तरा की गुड्डी ने एक साथ सपने संजोए थे लेकिन रविवार को महेंद्र की मौत से सारी खुशियां काफूर हो गई। खुशहाल जिंदगी में मानो भूचाल आ गया हो। दोनों ने एक साल पहले प्रेम विवाह किया था और एक महीने पहले घर में बेटे के आने से खुशियां दोगुनी हो गई थी। मगर, अब न गुड्डी का सुहाग बचा और न एक महीने के मासूम के सिर पर पिता का साया। दोनों के सामने पहाड़ सी जिंदगी पड़ी है। गुडडी बेसुध सी हो गई है। रो रोकर बुरा हाल है।

गौरतलब है कि महेंद्र पुत्र डावरराम मेघवाल निवासी भोपालगढ़ का शव रविवार को शिंभेश्वर तालाब की पाल पर मिला था। उसके मौत के कारणों का पता नहीं चल पाया है। हालांकि महेंद्र की जेब से एक लाइन का सुसाइड नोट मिला लेकिन परिवार वाले उसको अनपढ़ बता रहे हैं। महेंद्र के परिवार में मां एवं दो भाई है। दोनों अलग-अलग रहते हैं। मां कभी बड़े भाई के पास तो कभी छोटे भाई के पास रहती है। खेती का काम करते हैं। मृतक महेंद्र और उसकी पत्नी दोनों अलग रहते थे। मेहनत मजदूरी कर अपना जीवन यापन करते।

महेंद्र ने एक साल पहले ओस्तरा की लड़की गुड्डी से लव मैरिज की थी। दोनों ने कोर्ट में शादी कर अपने पैतृक गांव भोपालगढ़ दो माह बाद आया था। भोपालगढ़ आने पर महेंद्र के परिवार वालों ने तो इस शादी को स्वीकार कर लिया लेकिन गुड्डी के परिवार वाले मानने को तैयार नहीं थे।

गुड्डी ने अपने परिवार को छोड़कर अपने पति महेंद्र के साथ भोपालगढ़ में ही मजदूरी करके रहने लगी। पिछले माह ही महेंद्र के लडका हुआ जिसको लेकर दोनों ने खुशियां मनाई और उसे पढ़ाने लिखाने का सपना देखा लेकिन उसे यह नहीं पता था कि वह एक दिन बेटे को इतना जल्दी ही छोड़ चला जाएगा।

मृतक की पत्नी ने न्याय की गुहार लगाई
मृतक महेंद्र की पत्नी ने थाना अधिकारी को रिपोर्ट देते हुए कहा कि उसे न्याय दिलाएं और आवश्यक कार्रवाई कराएं। प्राथमिक रिपोर्ट में उसने बताया कि रिचार्ज करने घर से निकले देर रात तक घर नहीं पहुंचने पर आस-पड़ोस के लोगों से पता किया तो मोहल्ले वासियों ने इधर-उधर पता किया लेकिन कोई पता नहीं चला। रात करीब 1 बजे मेरे पति का फोन आया और कट-कट कर आवाज आ रही थी। उसके बाद फोन बंद हो गया। गुड्डी ने बताया कि एक माह पूर्व बलदेवराम पुत्र मांगीलाल ने धमकी दी थी। वहीं, पुलिस हर पहलु के आधार पर जांच में जुटी है।

एक लाइन के सुसाइड नोट से उलझी गुत्थी
महेंद्र की जेब से एक लाइन का सुसाइड नोट मिला था। जिसमें सिर्फ इतना लिखा कि मैं आत्महत्या करने जा रहा हूं। महेंद्र के परिजनों का कहना है कि वह पढ़ा लिखा नहीं था। सिर्फ साक्षर था। उसकी राइटिंग भी नहीं है। इससे गुत्थी फिलहाल उलझकर रह गई है। पुलिस सोमवार को महेंद्र के घर पहुंची। उसकी पत्नी से जानकारी जुटाई और रिपोर्ट ली।

इससे पहले भाई ने मर्ग दर्ज कराया था। पत्नी का आरोप है कि उसकी हत्या की गई है। किसी ने हत्या के बाद उसकी जेब में एक लाइन का सुसाइड नोट डाल दिया ताकि किसी को शक न हो। पुलिस कॉल डिटेल के आधार पर भी पता लगाने की कोशिश कर रही है कि धमकी व अन्य आरोप सही है या नहीं।

