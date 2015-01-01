पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:पॉशिश वर्क्स की दो दुकानों में लगी आग, एक के अंदर रखा सारा सामान जलकर नष्ट

जोधपुर33 मिनट पहले
जोधपुर में जालोरी गेट के भीतर बुधवार को पोशिश वर्क्स की दुकान में लगी आग बुझाते दमकलकर्मी।
  • जालोरी गेट के भीतर की घटना
  • दो दमकलों ने आग पर पाया काबू

शहर के जालोरी गेट स्थित एक शिक्षण संस्थान के पास में आई पॉशिश वर्क्स की दो दुकानों में बुधवार को आग लग गई। शास्त्रीनगर एवं नागौरी गेट से पहुंची दमकल की दो गाडिय़ों ने मिलकर इस आग पर काबू पाया तब तक एक दुकान पूरी तरह नष्ट हो गई। इस दुकान का शटर मुश्किल खोला जा सका, तब तक अंदर रखा सारा सामान जल गया।अन्य दुकानों में भी कुछ नुकसान हुआ। इन दुकानों में सीट कवर, सीट बैल्ट और फैंसी का कार्य होता था।

नागौरी गेट दमकल स्टेशन के फायरमैन मूलचंद ने बताया कि सूचना मिलीकि जालोरी गेट के अंदर आई बालवाड़ी स्कूल के नजदीक पॉशिश वर्क्स की दो दुकानों में आग लगी है। इस पर एक गाड़ी नागौरी गेट से लेकर फायरमैन वहां पहुंचे। दुकानदार प्रताप चौहान भी वहां आ गया था। दुकान के अंदर से निकल रहे धुएं एवं आग को काबू पाने के लिए शटर कोलने में काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। इसके बाद आग पर काबू पाया जा सका। आग ज्यादा होने पर शास्त्रीनगर से भी दमकल की एक गाड़ी को बुलाया गया। एक दुकान को हालांकि ज्यादा नुकसान नहीं हुआ है लेकिन एक दुकान में रखा सारा सामान जलकर नष्ट हो गया। दुकान की बिल्डिंग को भी क्षति पहुंची है। आग लगने का आरंभिक तौर पर कारण शार्ट सर्किट होना बताया गया है।

