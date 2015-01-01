पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पदोन्नति:निगम के 19 कर्मचारियों को पदोन्नति का तोहफा फायरमैन से टिंडल बने

जोधपुर14 मिनट पहले
लंबे समय से पदोन्नति का इंतजार कर रहे नगर निगम के 19 कर्मचारियों को दीपावली पर पदोन्नति का उपहार दिया गया है। स्वायत्त शासन विभाग के निर्देश पर गठित कमेटी की बैठक उप निदेशक स्थानीय निकाय विभाग दलवीर सिंह ढड्‌ढा की अध्यक्षता में हुई। इसमें फायरमैन से टिंडल के पद की पदोन्नति को लेकर विचार-विमर्श किया गया। बैठक में निगम उत्तर की महापौर कुंती परिहार, निगम दक्षिण की महापौर वनिता सेठ, आयुक्त रोहिताश्व सिंह तोमर और अग्निशमन अधिकारी जयसिंह मौजूद थे।
2200 कर्मचारियों को 7वें वेतन की बकाया दूसरी किस्त के साथ बोनस भी
इसके साथ ही दोनों निगम के करीब 2200 कर्मचारियों के खातों में 7वें वेतन आयोग की बकाया राशि की दूसरी किस्त के 3 करोड़ रुपए शुक्रवार को जमा करवाए गए। इससे हर कर्मचारी के खाते में 11 हजार जमा होंगे। निगम आयुक्त रोहिताश्व सिंह तोमर ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को निगम ने विभिन्न मदों से करीब 20 करोड़ का भुगतान किया है।

इसमें सभी निगम कर्मचारियों के सातवें वेतन आयोग के लिए 2.50 करोड़, बोनस के लिए 35 लाख, विकास कार्यों के लिए 3 करोड़, एसटीपी प्लांट के लिए 5 करोड़, सीवरेज कार्य के लिए 2 करोड़, अमृत योजना के कार्यों के लिए 2 करोड़ रुपए और अन्य कार्यों के लिए करीब 3 करोड़ रुपए का भुगतान किया गया।

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

