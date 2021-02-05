पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम दक्षिण:भारी हंगामे के बीच 310 करोड़ का पहला बजट पारित, पार्षदों का मानदेय बढ़ाया

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
नगर निगम दक्षिण की बजट बैठक में उपस्थित पार्षद व महापौर। - Dainik Bhaskar
नगर निगम दक्षिण की बजट बैठक में उपस्थित पार्षद व महापौर।
  • सिर्फ 35 मिनट ही चल सकी बजट बैठक
  • महापौर के भाषण को पढ़ा हुआ माना गया

नगर निगम दक्षिण का पहला बजट भारी हंगामे के बीच ध्वनि मत से पारित कर दिया गया। कांग्रेस पार्षदों के भारी शोर शराबे में महापौर वनिता सेठ ने 310.80 करोड़ का बजट पेश किया। हंगामे के कारण महापौर के भाषण को पढ़ा हुआ मान लिया गया। सिर्फ 35 मिनट चली हंगामेदार बैठक में 23 समितियों के गठन पर चर्चा के बगैर बैठक समाप्त कर दी गई। बजट प्रस्ताव में पार्षदों का मानदेय बढ़ाकर 15 हजार रुपए प्रति माह करने का प्रस्ताव लिया गया।

नगर निगम दक्षिण की बोर्ड बैठक में पहला बजट ध्वनि मत के साथ पारित किया गया। महापौर दक्षिण वनीता सेठ ने करीब 310 करोड 80 लाख रुपए का बजट रखा, जिसे सदन में बहुमत के साथ पारित किया गया। वहीं बोर्ड बैठक में नगर निगम दक्षिण की 23 समितियों का भी गठन किया गया है। नगर निगम सभागार में महापौर दक्षिण वनीता सेठ ने कहा कि निगम पार्षद, अधिकारियों एवं कर्मचारियों के सहयोग से निगम के आय के स्रोतों में लगातार वृद्धि हो रही है और निगम को सशक्त बनाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि नगर निगम के विभाजन से पूर्व की समस्त आय अनुदान जो भविष्य में आने वाले हैं उन्हें विभाजित करने से पूर्व समस्त बकाया का भुगतान किया जाए। उसके बाद आय को दोनों नगर निगम में समान रूप से विभाजन किया जाए। साथ ही वित्त आयोग की बकाया ग्रांट राशि शीघ्र हस्तांतरित करने के लिए राज्य सरकार से आग्रह किए जाने की भी बात कही। महापौर ने सभी पार्षदों को विश्वास दिलाया कि नगर निगम दक्षिण क्षेत्र में सफाई, सीवरेज व विकास कार्य के लिए लगातार प्रयास करेगी , साथ ही सफाई कर्मचारियों की सुरक्षा उपकरणों की खरीद करने, शहर को स्वच्छ और सुंदर बनाने के लिए आधुनिकतम मशीनों की खरीद भी की जाएगी। गौशालाओ के संचालन के लिए योग्य व अनुभवी संस्थाओं के साथ अनुबंध करने की भी बात कही।

बजट में प्रमुख रूप से की गई यह घोषणा

महापौर दक्षिण वनीता सेठ ने अपने बजट में शहर के लिए कई योजनाओं की घोषणा की। उन्होंने कहा कि शहर में अलग जगहों पर चौपाटी विकसित की जाएगी। नेहरू पार्क, रातानाडा सब्जी मंडी के पास, जेडीए के पास, सरस्वती नगर के पास, हाउसिंग बोर्ड क्षेत्र में चौपाटी विकसित की जाएगी ताकि कई व्यक्तियों के रोजगार उपलब्ध हो सके। साथ ही विभिन्न स्थानों पर नए पार्क विकसित करने, गांधी मैदान में कलरफुल टाइल्स लगाकर चारों और ग्रीनरी विकसित करने, गांधी मैदान पार्किंग के ऊपरी हिस्से व दीनदयाल पार्क में मसाला पार्क का निर्माण करवाने, बख्तसागर स्थित गणगौर पार्क में टॉय पार्क और टॉय ट्रेन विकसित करने, शहर में हैप्पीनेस सड़क का विकास करने का प्रस्ताव रखा गया। साथ ही नगर निगम के अधिकार क्षेत्र में पूर्व महाराजा स्वर्गीय उम्मेद सिंह और प्रसिद्ध साहित्यकार डॉ सावित्री देवी डागा के योगदान के लिए सड़क का नामकरण करने, महापौर स्वर्गीय खेतलखानी तस्वीर स्थापित करने की घोषणा की गई।

पार्षद के अनुशंसा पर खर्च होंगे 25 लाख

महापौर दक्षिण वनीता सेठ ने घोषणा की है कि प्रत्येक पार्षद की अनुशंसा पर वार्ड में 25 लाख के विकास कार्य करवाए जाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि पार्षद अपने अपने क्षेत्र की प्रमुख समस्याओं के संबंध में सूची बनाकर निगम में प्रस्तुत कर सकेंगे और उनकी अनुशंसा पर वार्ड में 25 लाख रुपए तक के विकास कार्य करवाए जाएंगे।

इन कमेटियों का किया गया गठन

बोर्ड बैठक में नगर निगम दक्षिण की 23 कमेटियों का गठन का प्रस्ताव पारित किया गया। कार्यपालक व वित्त समिति में महापौर वनिता सेठ अध्यक्ष होगी, वहीं स्वास्थ्य और सफाई समिति प्रथम में दीपक माथुर अध्यक्ष, स्वास्थ्य व सफाई समिति द्वविती में भावनीसिंह जोधा अध्यक्ष होंगे। भवन अनुज्ञा एवं संकर्म समिति प्रथम रेवत सिंह इंदा और भवन अनुज्ञा एवं संकर्म समिति द्वितीय में प्रदीप बेनीवाल को अध्यक्ष बनाया गया है। सीवरेज व ड्रेनेज समिति प्रथम में अमरलाल वर्गी अध्यक्ष, सीवरेज और ड्रेनेज समिति द्वितीय में महेश परिहार अध्यक्ष, अपराधों का शमन और समझौता समिति प्रथम में अलका पवार अध्यक्ष, अपराधों का सामान और समझौता समिति द्वितीय में रामस्वरूप प्रजापत अध्यक्ष, सार्वजनिक परिवहन एवं पर्यावरण समिति में सुनील संभवानी अध्यक्ष, सार्वजनिक परिवहन एवं पर्यावरण समिति द्वितीय में अनिल कुमार प्रजापत अध्यक्ष होंगे। अवज्ञा एवं अतिक्रमण समिति प्रथम में घनश्याम भाटी अध्यक्ष, अवज्ञा एवं अतिक्रमण समिति द्वितीय में सुरेश मेघवाल अध्यक्ष, गंदी बस्ती सुधार समिति में मंजू कंडारा अध्यक्ष, नियम और उपविधि समिति में निशा चौधरी अध्यक्ष, मार्केट लाइसेंस एवं राजस्व समिति में योगेश व्यास अध्यक्ष, अग्निशमन एवं आपदा प्रबंधन समिति में अशोक सिंह चौहान अध्यक्ष, नगर विकास सौंदर्य समिति में पुरुषोत्तम आचार्य अध्यक्ष, कल्याण एवं मेला उत्सव समिति में मीनाक्षी कोठारी अध्यक्ष, सार्वजनिक रोशनी एवं प्रकाश व्यवस्था समिति में सुगन देवी बागरेचा अध्यक्ष ,गौ संरक्षण एवं गोपालन समिति में सुमन सेन अध्यक्ष, विवाह स्थल सार्वजनिक उद्यान एवं सामुदायिक भवनों की देखरेख समिति में किशनलाल लड्डा को अध्यक्ष बनाया गया है।

पार्षदों का मानदेय पंद्रह हजार करने का प्रस्ताव

नगर निगम दक्षिण की बोर्ड बैठक में पार्षदों के मानदेय को 3750 रुपए से बढ़ाकर 15000 करने एवं नगर निगम दक्षिण की विज्ञापन उपविधिया, ट्रेड लाइसेंस उपविधिया, विवाह स्थल पंजीयन उपविधिया एवं अन्य समस्त उपविधिया तैयार की जाकर उनके राजकीय गजट प्रकाशन करने का प्रस्ताव पारित किया गया।

विपक्ष के व्यवहार से आहत महापौर

बैठक के पश्चात महापोर ने कहा कि मेरा प्रयास था कि बजट प्रस्ताव एवं कमेटियों के प्रस्ताव पारित होने के बाद बजट पर विस्तार से चर्चा करवाई जाए। लेकिन इससे पूर्व ही विपक्ष ने हंगामा शुरू कर दिया और बजट की कॉपियों को भी फेंक दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि सदन के यह अगरिमा पूर्ण व्यवहार से मैं आहत हुई है। बजट पर चर्चा के लिए वह सदैव तैयार है।

