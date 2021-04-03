पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम बजट:निगम दक्षिण का पहला बजट आज, 500+ कराेड़ रुपए से जनता दक्षिणा चुकाने की संभावना

  • पैसा आएगा; यूडी टैक्स, नगरीय विकास कर, निर्माण अनुमति, लीज डीड, नाम हस्तानांतरण, नीलामी, केंद्रीय व राज्य प्रवर्तित योजना के अनुदान
  • पैसा जाएगा; फोकस शहर के सीवरेज-ड्रेनेज काे व्यवस्थित करने, सड़क निर्माण व रिपेयर, बरसाती नालों काे जोजरी से जोड़ने पर रहेगा
  • जनता दक्षिणा: गुरुदक्षिणा की भांति जनता द्वारा चुने जाने के बदले निगम जो विकास करेगा

निगम दक्षिण बोर्ड की बजट बैठक शुक्रवार सुबह 11:15 बजे निगम सभागार में होगी। महापौर वनिता सेठ की अध्यक्षता में होने वाली इस बैठक में पहली बार परंपरा से हटकर कुछ नए प्रस्ताव व प्रावधान होने की पूरी उम्मीद है। महापौर की मांग पर डीएलबी के दो नई कमेटियों को मंजूरी से गो-संरक्षण एवं गोपालन और विवाह स्थल, सार्वजनिक उद्यान व सामुदायिक भवन देखरेख कमेटी के अलावा 21 अन्य कमेटियां बनाने का रास्ता भी साफ हाे गया है।

दक्षिण बोर्ड का बजट इस बार 500 करोड़ रु. से ज्यादा होने का अनुमान है। इधर, दक्षिण बोर्ड में प्रतिपक्ष कांग्रेस पार्षद दल ने एक्ट के मुताबिक 90 दिन के भीतर कमेटियों के प्रस्ताव को बोर्ड से पारित कर सरकार से अनुमोदन नहीं होने के आरोप के साथ अन्य मामलों को लेकर भाजपा बोर्ड को घेरने की रणनीति बनाई है।

वहीं, भाजपा पार्षद दल ने भी कांग्रेस पार्षदों के हर आरोपों का जवाब देने की पूरी तैयार कर ली है। इसको लेकर गुरुवार को हुई बैठक में खुलकर चर्चा कर वरिष्ठ पार्षदों को जिम्मा सौंपा है। इधर, पिछले एक-डेढ़ साल से विकास कार्यों के बकाया भुगतान नहीं होने को लेकर ठेकेदार संघ ने भी बाेर्ड बैठक के पहले विरोध जताने का निर्णय लिया है।
कांग्रेस बोर्ड ने बनाई थी 15 कमेटियां
तत्कालीन महापौर रामेश्वर दाधीच ने सत्ताधारी कांग्रेस पार्षदों के विरोध के बावजूद 21 फरवरी 2010 को भाजपा पार्षदों के समर्थन से 15 कमेटियों के गठन का प्रस्ताव पारित करवा दिया था। इसमें भवन अनुज्ञा और संकर्म समिति, अवज्ञा एवं अतिक्रमण समिति, स्वास्थ्य एवं स्वच्छता समिति व सार्वजनिक रोशनी एवं प्रकाश व्यवस्था समितियां विधानसभा वार गठित की गई थीं। ऐसे में कुल मिलाकर 23 कमेटियां गठित हुईं। 23 पार्षद कमेटी के अध्यक्ष बने। हर कमेटी में नौ पार्षदों को सदस्य के रूप में शामिल किया गया था।

काॅमनमैन पाएगा; वेस्ट कलेक्शन डोर-टू-डोर पहुंचेगा, वार्ड के पार्कों का जीर्णोद्धार, सेल्फी पाइंट्स, लोगों के कार्यों का जल्द निस्तारण व सरलीकरण

दक्षिण निगम में इन समितियों पर लगेगी मोहर
1. कार्यपालक समिति, 2. वित्त समिति, 3. स्वास्थ्य एवं स्वच्छता समिति (प्रथम व द्वितीय), 4. भवन अनुज्ञा एवं संकर्म समिति (प्रथम व द्वितीय), 5. गंदी बस्ती सुधार समिति, 6. नियम और उप विधि समिति, 7. अपराधों का शमन और समझौता समिति (प्रथम व द्वितीय), 8. मार्केट लाइसेंस एवं राजस्व समिति, 9. अग्निशमन व आपदा प्रबंधन समिति (प्रथम व द्वितीय), 10. नगर विकास सौंदर्यीकरण समिति, 11. कल्याण एवं मेला उत्सव समिति, 12. सार्वजनिक रोशनी एवं प्रकाश व्यवस्था समिति, 13. सीवरेज, ड्रेनेज निस्तारण समिति (प्रथम व द्वितीय), 14. सार्वजनिक परिवहन एवं पर्यावरण समिति (प्रथम व द्वितीय), 15. गो संरक्षण एवं गोपालन समिति, 16. विवाह स्थल, सार्वजनिक उद्यान एवं सामुदायिक भवन देखरेख समिति, 17. अवज्ञा एवं अतिक्रमण समिति (प्रथम व द्वितीय)।

पिछली बार भाजपा बोर्ड में सवा सात माह बाद गठित हुई थी कमेटियां
महापौर घनश्याम ओझा के नेतृत्व वाले भाजपा बोर्ड में प्रदेश में भाजपा सरकार काबिज होने के बावजूद कमेटियों का गठन सवा 7 माह बाद ही हो पाया था। तब भाजपा ने 15 साल से निगम पर काबिज कांग्रेस को हटाने के लिए रणनीति में बदलाव करते हुए वरिष्ठ नेताओं राजेंद्र गहलोत, मेघराज लोहिया, प्रसन्नचंद मेहता सहित कई वरिष्ठ नेताओं को चुनाव लड़वाया था, प्रसन्नचंद मेहता चुनाव हारे थे, लेकिन मेघराज लोहिया व राजेंद्र गहलोत चुनाव जीते थे।

हालांकि उस समय महापौर ने 15 में से 3 कमेटियां अपने पास रखते हुए पहली बार उप महापौर देवेंद्र सालेचा को भवन अनुज्ञा एवं संकर्म समिति का अध्यक्ष बनाया था। हालांकि पिछली बार एक निगम ही था, जिसमें पार्षद 65 ही थे। अब नई व्यवस्था के तहत उत्तर-दक्षिण, 2 निगम व कुल 160 पार्षद हैं।

