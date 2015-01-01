पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रात्रि कर्फ्यू:पहले रात्रि कर्फ्यू में घर लौटते लोगों से 7 बजे मार्गों पर लगे जाम, 8 बजे सड़कें-बाजार सूने

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बचाव; मास्क-डिस्टेंसिंग रखें, अब पुलिस-प्रशासन सख्त 896 पर कार्रवाई

कोरोना के बढ़ते कहर को रोकने के लिए धारा 144 व रात्रि कर्फ्यू के पहले दिन का असर शाम को नजर आया। पुलिस दिनभर बाजारों व क्षेत्रों में घूमकर 7 बजे दुकानों बंद करने का एनाउंसमेंट करवाती रही। शाम होते-होते पुलिस कई जगहों पर बाजार बंद करवाने लगी।

8 बजे शुरू होने वाले कर्फ्यू का असर लोगों में यूं दिखा कि घर लौटने के लिए शाम 7 बजे से ही सड़कों पर भारी भीड़ हो गई। सोजती गेट, जालाेरी गेट, घंटाघर, सरदारपुरा जैसे क्षेत्रों में तो लौटते लोगों के कारण ट्रैफिक तक जाम हो गया। 8 बजे तक तो शहर की प्रमुख सड़कें और बाजार तकरीबन पूरे ही सूने हो गए। 8 बजे के बाद गुजर रहे इक्का-दुक्का लोगों को भी पुलिस ने रोककर उनसे पूछताछ की और समझाइश की। पुलिस ने कोरोना गाइडलाइन तोड़ने वालों पर कार्रवाई भी की। एमवी एक्ट के 113 चालान, धारा 144 उल्लंघन में 1, बिना मास्क 322, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग 449 व 60 पुलिस एक्ट के तहत 11 कार्यवाही की गई। कुल 896 कार्यवाही की गई।

पुलिस-प्रशासन ने निकाली जागरुकता रैली
जिला प्रशासन व पुलिस की ओर से कर्फ्यू की पालना व कोरोना की रोकथाम के लिए जागरूकता रैली निकाली गई। इस दौरान कलेक्टर, पुलिस कमिश्नर सहित बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस प्रशासन के अफसर शामिल रहे। पहला पुलिया से आखलिया, जलजोग, शास्त्री सर्किल, सरदारपुरा बी रोड. जालोरी गेट. नई सड़क से घंटाघर होते हुए मेड़ती गेट व पावटा तक रैली निकालकर लोगों को कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना के लिए जागरुक किया गया।

8 बजे से नाइट कर्फ्यू को लेकर लोगों में सुबह से ही चर्चा का माहौल था। 7 बजते तो जो जहां था, वहां से वापस घर लौटने के लिए रवाना हो गया। एक साथ इतने लोगों के सड़कों पर आने से शहर के प्रमुख मार्गों एवं चौराहों पर जाम लग गया। 8 बजे तक तो तकरीबन सारी सड़कें और ग्राहकों से गुलजार रहने वाला घंटाघर भी सूना हो गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें