अतिक्रमण:हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के बाद ओस्तरा में अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई जारी, दूसरे दिन भी हटाए कब्जे

भोपालगढ़23 मिनट पहले
  • कार्रवाई के दौरान उपखंड अधिकारी सुखाराम पिंडेल के नेतृत्व में मौजूद रहे अधिकारी, पुलिस जाब्ता रहा तैनात

हाईकोर्ट के फैसले के आदेश की पालना में दूसरे दिन भी ग्राम पंचायत ओस्तरा में अतिक्रमण हटाए गए। विभिन्न खसरों में गोचर ,अंगोर व गैर मुमकिन रास्ता सहित गांव के सार्वजनिक जगह पर लोगों द्वारा अतिक्रमण किए गए हैं। मंगलवार को गुजरों की ढाणी, पचारों की ढाणी सहित विभिन्न खसरों से दर्जनों पक्की दीवार एवं कच्च्ची दीवार हटाई गई।

इस दौरान पुलिस उप अधीक्षक धमेंद्र डूकिया के नेतृत्व में थानाधिकारी राजेंद्र खदाव, सहायक उप निरीक्षक ज्ञान पाल, मुकेश मीणा, जगदीश, बीट कांस्टेबल नमो नारायण, सुनील बिश्नोई, खिंयाराम सहित 81 जनों का पुलिस जाब्ता मौजूद रहा।

उपखण्ड अधिकारी सुखाराम पिंडेल के नेतृत्व में राजस्व टीम नायब तहसीलदार हरेन्द्र मूंड,भू अभलेख निरीक्षक देवाराम जाखड़, परसराम, हल्का पटवारी जितेंद्र नेहलिया, सोनाराम, विष्णु दत्त,ग्राम विकास अधिकारी शोभा राम जाट सहित टीम मौजूद रही।

