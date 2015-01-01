पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jodhpur
  • For The First Time In The State, So Many New Elections Will Be Held In Jodhpur, Then The Festival And Now In Winter, A New Record Is Made

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना महाविस्फोट:प्रदेश में पहली बार जोधपुर में मिले इतने नए राेगी पहले चुनाव, फिर त्यौहार और अब सर्दी में बना दिया नया रिकॉर्ड

जाेधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नगर निगम और पुलिस के अफसरों ने कई दुकानदारों को चेतावनी देते हुए सावधानी बरतने को कहा।
  • 918 नए कोरोना संक्रमित,7 और संक्रमिताें ने दम ताेड़ा, 329 डिस्चार्ज
  • विभाग राेजाना जाे संख्या बता रहा, असल में इससे दुगुने संक्रमित और माैतें हाे रही

पहले चुनाव, फिर त्यौहार और अब सर्दी की दस्तक ने जोधपुर में कोरोना का ऐसा नया रिकॉर्ड बनाया जिसे सुनकर शरीर में सिरहन सी उठ गई। गुरुवार को एक दिन में रिकाॅर्ड 918 नए रोगी सामने आए। प्रदेश में कोरोनाकाल के 9 माह में अब तक किसी भी शहर में एक दिन में इतने नए संक्रमित नहीं मिले।

इससे पहले काेटा में एक दिन में सर्वाधिक 700 राेगी मिले थे। पहले किसी महीने में इतनी बड़ी संख्या में राेगी नहीं मिले। इधर, भास्कर की पड़ताल में सामने आए सही आंकड़ाें के मुताबिक बुधवार काे भी शहर में 781 नए राेगी मिले थे और 13 नवंबर काे भी 750 नए संक्रमित सामने आ चुके हैं। बुधवार काे 7 और संक्रमिताें ने दम ताेड़ दिया। वहीं 329 नए राेगी मिले।

काेराेना संक्रमण के लिहाज से नवंबर का महीना लगातार घातक सिद्ध हाेता जा रहा है। इस माह के पहले 19 दिनाें में ही 8,898 संक्रमित मिल चुके हैं। डिस्चार्ज हाेने वालाें का आंकड़ा इससे आधा भी नहीं है। इन दिनाें में केवल 4,711 राेगी ही ठीक हुए हैं और 113 संक्रमित दम ताेड़ चुके हैं। जबकि अक्टूबर के पहले 19 दिनाें में 6,581 संक्रमित मिले थे और माैतें भी नवंबर से कम 88 ही हुई थी। वहीं कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 48,522 पहुंच चुका है। इनमें से 41,314 राेगी ठीक हाे चुके हैं और 649 राेगियाें की माैत हुई हैं।

एमडीएम में चार और एमडीएम में तीन संक्रमिताें ने दम ताेड़ा

गुरुवार काे शहर में एमडीएम में चार और एमडीएम में तीन संक्रमिताें ने दम ताेड़ा। एम्स में जाेधपुर जिले के एक भी राेगी की माैत नहीं हुई। एमजीएच में बिलाड़ा निवासी तुल्छाराम (75), जालाेरी गेट निवासी सुमित्रा (35), बलदेव नगर मसूरिया निवासी संताेष साेलंकी (43) ने दम ताेड़ा। वहीं एमडीएम में किला राेड बागर बेरी निवासी बसंती (65), लूणी निवासी शंभू सिंह (70), बलदेव नगर मसूरिया निवासी किरण (68) और चाैहाबाे निवासी ईश्वरी देवी (80) ने दम तोड़ा।
स्थानीय लिस्ट में बताए 346
स्थानीय चिकित्सा विभाग की ओर से जारी लिस्ट में गुरुवार को 346 पॉजिटिव मरीज नए मिलने की जानकारी दी गई। चिकित्सा विभाग ने डेथ, डिस्चार्ज ओर एक्टिव केस की जानकारी नहीं दी। स्थानीय विभाग की ओर से जारी लिस्ट में मधुबन जोन से सर्वाधिक 35 और बनाड़ ब्लॉक से 21 पॉजिटिव मिले।

शहर को नौ भागों में बांटा गया है। प्रताप नगर से 18, शहर परकोटा 20, उदयमंदिर 15, महामंदिर 27, मसूरिया 29, शास्त्री नगर 31, मधुबन 35, रेजिडेंसी 28, बीजेएस 21। जिले को 10 ब्लॉक में बांटा - बनाड़(मंडोर) 21, सालावास 15, बिलाडा 16, भोपालगढ़ 13, ओसियां 17, बावड़ी 15, फलौदी 04, बाप 06, शेरगढ़ 05 और बालेसर 10।

विशेषज्ञों ने चेताया अगले 42 दिन बेहद घातक, नहीं संभलें ताे राेज एक हजार तक राेगी मिलेंगे
विशेषज्ञाें की मानें ताे सर्दियाें के अगले 42 संक्रमण के लिहाज से बेहद घातक है। अगर नगर निगम चुनाव और त्याैहाराें जैसी लापरवाही आगे शादियाें के सीजन में भी रखी ताे राेज के एक हजार तक राेगी भी मिल सकते हैं। इसके अलावा सर्दियाें में दूसरे वायरस भी सक्रिय हाेंगे, जिससे काेराेना और घातक हाेकर प्रहार करेगा। ऐसे में कम इम्यूनिटी, बुर्जुग और हाई रिस्क मरीजों के साथ युवाओं व बच्चों में भी खतरा बढ़ गया है। इसलिए मास्क काे ही वैक्सीन मानकर हर समय पहनकर रखें।

कोरोना आंकड़ों की सच्ची तस्वीर: अब तक 48,522 संक्रमित 41,314 ठीक, 6,559 एक्टिव केस, 649 मौतें, जबकि सरकार 34,740 संक्रमित और 210 मौतें ही बता रहीं

शहर काेराेना महामारी की बुरी तरह जकड़ में है। हालांकि सरकार की ओर से जारी हाेने वाले राेजाना के संक्रमिताें और माैताें के आंकड़े इस महामारी की अधूरी तस्वीर ही दिखा रहे हैं। शहर में महामारी की खरी-खरी स्थिति जानने के लिए भास्कर ने सभी प्रमुख अस्पतालों, पीएचसी जहां टेस्ट हो रहे तथा कई अधिकारियों से जानकारियां जुटाई।

हकीकत सामने आई कि स्थानीय प्रशासन एवं चिकित्सा विभाग जाे संख्या बताता है, असल में राेज उससे करीब दुगुने संक्रमित और माैतें हाेती हैं। हालात इससे भी पता चलते हैं कि अब कई अस्पतालों में बैड नहीं मिलने की स्थिति सामने आने लगी है। ऐसा माना जाता है कि लोगों में पैनिक ना हो, संभवत: इसलिए विभाग आंकड़े कम बताता है। हालांकि दूसरा पहलू यह है कि यह अधूरी जानकारी शहरवासियों के लिए घातक सिद्ध हो रही है।

दरअसल महामारी से मुकाबले के लिए, मेडिकल व्यवस्थाएं, दवाएं, टेस्टिंग, बैड व अन्य सारी व्यवस्थाएं आंकड़ों के आधार पर ही तय होती है। जब आंकड़े ही सही नहीं बताए जाएंगे तो प्रबंधन के लिए ना तो सरकार जोधपुर में कुछ कर पा रही है और ना ही स्थानीय प्रशासन। इसी कारण अब अस्पतालों में जगह नहीं मिलने के हालात हो रहे हैं।
डिस्चार्ज आंकड़े भी छुपा रहा विभाग
स्थानीय चिकित्सा विभाग ना तो स्थानीय प्रशासन को असली तस्वीर बता रहा है और ना ही स्टेट के चिकित्सा विभाग को असली तस्वीर भेजी जा रही है। यहां तक कि विभाग कोरोना से डिस्चार्ज हो रहे मरीजों की सही जानकारी भी छुपा रहा है।

शहर में बुधवार तक कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों का कुल आंकड़ा 48,522 पहुंच गया। वहीं मौत का आंकड़ा 649 पहुंच गया है। राहत की बात यह है कि डिस्चार्ज का आंकडा 41314 पहुंच गया है। लेकिन विभाग यह तक नहीं बता रहा है।

और प्रशासन एक्टिव: डिस्टेंसिंग नहीं रखने पर 3 दुकानें सीज, बिना मास्क के 184 चालान काटे

इन्फ्रा रिपोर्टर. जोधपुर| कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना नहीं करने वालों के खिलाफ नगर निगम व पुलिस प्रशासन ने सख्त कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। निगम व पुलिस की संयुक्त कार्रवाई के दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना नहीं करने पर तीन दुकानों को सीज किया। वहीं बिना मास्क घूम रहे 184 लोगों के चालान बनाकर 34 हजार 900 रुपए का जुर्माना वसूला।

दूसरी ओर इस अभियान के दौरान बिना मास्क दुकान में बैठे दुकानदारों के भी चालान बनाए गए। निगम (उत्तर-दक्षिण) आयुक्त रोहिताश्वसिंह तोमर व पुलिस उपायुक्त धर्मेंद्र सिंह के साथ निरीक्षण किया गया। इस दौरान अतिक्रमण निरीक्षक नरेंद्र हर्ष, प्रभारी अजीज खान व रवि प्रकाश, सह प्रभारी सुरेश हंस, दिनेश कल्ला के नेतृत्व में त्रिपोलिया स्थित आरके कटपीस, कंदोई बाजार स्थित मैसर्स कुंदनमल-पुखराज जैन और प्रेमराज-इंद्रचंद्र जैन की दुकान को आयुक्त के निर्देश पर सीज कियात्रिपोलिया बाजार, घंटाघर, नई सड़क के दोनों तरफ अभियान चलाकर बिना मास्क बैठे व घूम रहे लोगों के चालान काटकर 16 हजार 800 रुपए वसूले।

पूरे दिन में निगम व पुलिस ने 184 लोगों के चालान बनाकर कुल 34 हजार 900 रुपए जुर्माना वसूला। इधर, निगम के मुख्य सफाई निरीक्षकों के माध्यम से अशोक उद्यान, पाल रोड, चांदपोल, विद्याशाला, हाथीराम का ओडा, शास्त्रीनगर, नागोरी गेट, बालसमंद रोड क्षेत्रों में जाकर घूम-घूमकर करीब 9 हजार मास्क वितरित किए हैं।
नरेंद्र हर्ष को अतिक्रमण निरीक्षक शहर की जिम्मेदारी

आयुक्त ने गुरुवार को एक आदेश निकालकर अतिक्रमण विंग में कुछ बदलाव किया। अब तक घंटाघर मार्केट के अतिक्रमण निरीक्षक का कामकाज देख रहे नरेंद्र हर्ष को घंटाघर के साथ-साथ शहर विधानसभा का अतिक्रमण निरीक्षक भी बनाया गया।

वे घंटाघर के साथ शहर अतिक्रमण निरीक्षक का भी काम देखेंगे। अब तक शहर अतिक्रमण प्रभारी का काम देख रहे अजीज खान को अब सरदारपुरा विधानसभा का अतिक्रमण प्रभारी बनाया गया है। वे अब सरदारपुरा विधानसभा में अतिक्रमण संबंधी काम देखेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें