इस दिवाली शहर काे मिली दाे लक्ष्मी:पहली बार दो निगम-दो मेयर उत्तर निगम में कुंती ताे दक्षिण निगम में वनिता बनीं महापौर

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कुंती देवड़ा महापौर उत्तर निगम और वनिता सेठ महापौर दक्षिण निगम
  • उत्तर में देवड़ा को 8 निर्दलीय सहित 61 पार्षदों का साथ मिला
  • दक्षिण में भाजपा के पास 46 का बहुमत, लेकिन वनिता काे 45 मत ही मिले

दाे निगम-दाे मेयर के तहत पहली बार हुए निगम चुनाव के चलते दिवाली के ठीक पहले शहर काे दाे लक्ष्मी (महिला महापाैर) मिलीं। मंगलवार काे मतदान के बाद उत्तर नगर निगम में कांग्रेस की कुंती देवड़ा आैर दक्षिण नगर निगम में भाजपा की वनिता सेठ को महापौर निर्वाचित घोषित किया गया।

उत्तर निगम में कुंती देवड़ा को सभी 8 निर्दलीय पार्षदों सहित कांग्रेस के 53 पार्षदों का साथ मिला। भाजपा की तरफ से महापौर प्रत्याशी डॉ. संगीता सोलंकी को सिर्फ 19 मत (सभी भाजपा पार्षद) ही मिले। दक्षिण निगम में कांग्रेस के प्लान-बी की हवा निकालते हुए भाजपा की वनिता सेठ महापौर बनीं। उन्हें 45 मत मिले ताे कांग्रेस की पूजा पारीक काे 35 वाेट मिले। हालांकि यहां कांग्रेस भाजपा के एक पार्षद को बाड़ेबंदी से खींचकर अपने पाले में ले जाने में सफल हो गई।

छह दिन की बाड़ेबंदी के बावजूद क्रॉस वोटिंग ने भाजपा को परेशानी में डाल दिया है। भाजपा के आलाकमान क्रॉस वोटिंग करने वाले पार्षद का पता लगाने में जुट गई है, लेकिन देर रात तक इस मामले में अंतिम परिणाम पर नहीं पहुंच पाई। हालांकि दोनों ही दल महापौर के लिए मतदान करने के बाद अपने-अपने पार्षदों को फिर बाड़ेबंदी में लेकर चले गए।

दोनों ही दल बुधवार को उपमहापौर के लिए मतदान करने के बाद ही अपने-अपने पार्षदों को घर जाने की इजाजत देंगे। कांग्रेस की कुंती देवड़ा ने महापौर पद के निर्वाचन का सर्टिफिकेट लेने के बाद कक्ष में गई और वरिष्ठ नेताओं की उपस्थित में कुछ देर तक कुर्सी पर बैठ रहीं।

वहीं, दक्षिण निगम में महापौर पद के निर्वाचन की घोषणा के बाद वरिष्ठ नेताओं व कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ वनिता सेठ निगम परिसर में तो पहुंचीं, लेकिन राज्यसभा सांसद राजेंद्र गहलोत व पूर्व राज्यसभा सांसद नारायणलाल पंचारिया के इंतजार में चौघड़िया निकल गया और वह नेताओं के साथ वापस लौट गईं और ढाई बजे शुभ चौघड़िया में नेताओं के सान्निध्य में निगम पहुंचीं और आरओ से सर्टिफिकेट लेकर कुर्सी संभाली।

दक्षिण निगम: केशरिया साफे से दिए जीत के संकेत, एक वोट कम पड़ने से चेहरे पर लकीरें
गुजरात के अंबाजी में छह दिन की बाड़ेबंदी से निकलकर भाजपा के सभी 46 पार्षद बसों से सोमवार रात पाली पहुंच गए थे। वहां से मंगलवार अलसुबह रवाना होकर सुबह नाै बजे पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज परिसर स्थित दक्षिण निगम पहुंचे। केशरिया साफा पहन बसों से उतरे भाजपा के सभी पार्षदों के चेहरे पर महापौर पद के लिए मतदान के पहले ही वनिता सेठ की जीत को लेकर आत्मविश्वास साफ झलक रहा था, लेकिन नेताओं के चेहरे पर कुछ चिंता की लकीरें खींची हुई नजर आई, लेकिन मतगणना के बाद उनके चेहरे भी खिल उठे। भाजपा पार्षदों ने एक साथ निगम में पहुंच पहले शपथ ली और बाद में मतदान कर एक साथ भारत माता की जय के जयकारे करते बाहर निकले और बसों में सवार होकर पाली लौट गए।
कांग्रेस पार्षदों की बस देरी से पहुंची, चेहरे पर मायूसी से हार के संकेत
कांग्रेस के पार्षद दक्षिण निगम के दफ्तर से मात्र आधे किमी दूर एक होटल में ठहरे थे, लेकिन मतदान करने के लिए भाजपा के बाद निगम पहुंचे। कांग्रेस की बस में महापौर की निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी हेमलता परिहार सहित चार निर्दलीय भी थे।

मतदान के ऐनवक्त पर भी जीत का गणित नहीं जुटा पाए कांग्रेसी पार्षदों के चेहरों पर इसकी मायूसी साफ नजर आ रही थी, सभी कांग्रेसी पार्षद चुपचाप सदन में पहुंचे और एक-एक कर मतदान करके बस से वापस रेजिडेंसी रोड स्थित निजी होटल लौट गए।

दक्षिण निगम में 79 पार्षद सुबह साढ़े 11 बजे तक मतदान कर चुके थे, लेकिन एक निर्दलीय पार्षद ललित गहलोत पौने 12 बजे के बाद ही मतदान करने पहुंचे। उनके मतदान के बाद गणना शुरू हुई और परिणाम घोषित कर दिया।
उत्तर निगम: एकजुटता दिखा, 8 निर्दलीयों के साथ पहुंचे कांग्रेसी
सोजती गेट स्थित पुरानी बिल्डिंग में मतदान के लिए सुबह साढ़े नौ बजे भाजपा के सभी 19 पार्षद पहुंचे। उन्हें शपथ दिलाकर प्रमाण पत्र दिए गए। इसके बाद वोटिंग की प्रक्रिया शुरू हुई। भाजपा के सभी 19 पार्षद मतदान कर लौट गए। दोपहर 12 बजे से सबसे पहले कांग्रेस की महापौर प्रत्याशी कुंती देवड़ा दो-तीन पार्षदों के साथ निगम पहुंचीं।

इसके बाद 10 से ज्यादा वाहनों में कांग्रेस के 51 और 8 निर्दलीय पार्षद वोट देने आए। एक साथ आए पार्षदों को निगम के गेट के बाहर ही लाइन में इंतजार करना पड़ा। करीब एक घंटे तक वोटिंग व गणना की प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद कुंती को महापौर घोषित कर दिया गया।
एक वोट के लिए करना पड़ा इंतजार
कांग्रेस के 52, 8 निर्दलीय सहित भाजपा के सभी 19 पार्षदों के मतदान के बाद कांग्रेस पार्षद जाफरान के नहीं पहुंचने पर उनका इंतजार शुरू हुआ। बताया गया कि वो किसी परिजन की मौत होने से फर्न होटल से सीधे अपने घर चली गई थीं। उनके इंतजार में वोटिंग की प्रक्रिया रुकी रही। दोपहर एक बजे बाद जाफरान निगम पहुंचीं और मतदान किया।

इसके बाद मतों की गिनती शुरू हुई। जैसे ही कुंती को महापौर घोषित किया गया, कांग्रेस पार्षदों ने तालियां बजाई और नारे लगाकर स्वागत किया। आरओ ने शपथ दिलाई और कुंती को महापौर का प्रमाण पत्र सौंपा। बाद में सभी कांग्रेस पार्षद पाली लौट गए।

दोनों ही दलों में देर रात तक उपमहापौर पद के नामांकन पर मंथन
उत्तर व दक्षिण निगम में उपमहापौर पद का चुनाव बुधवार काे होगा। उत्तर में प्रचंड बहुमत से महापौर पद हासिल करने के बाद कांग्रेस उत्साहित है। इसको देखते हुए भाजपा में उपमहापौर पद पर प्रत्याशी उतारने में विचार चल रहा है, तो दक्षिण निगम में उपमहापौर पद के लिए नामांकन करने पर कांग्रेस भी विचार कर रही है। हालांकि दोनों ही दल चुनाव लड़ने के पक्षधर हैं। अगर ऐसा होता है तो बुधवार को नामांकन प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद मतदान होगा।
उत्तर नगर निगम
उपमहापौर के तीन प्रत्याशी
उत्तर से कांग्रेस ने उपमहापौर का पद अल्पसंख्यक प्रत्याशी को देने का मानस बनाया है। इसके लिए दो नामों पर विचार किया जा रहा है। पार्षद हसन खान और अब्दुल करीम जॉनी के नामों पर पाली में पार्षदों की राय ली गई। इसके अलावा शहाबुद्दीन के नाम पर चर्चा चली। नामों पर अंतिम मुहर सीएम अशोक गहलोत की ओर से लगाई जाएगी।
दक्षिण नगर निगम
उपमहापौर के तीन चेहरे
दक्षिण में भाजपा ने उपमहापौर का पद किसी ब्राह्मण या महाजन को देने का मानस बनाया है, हालांकि वह ओबीसी के पार्षद के नाम पर भी विचार कर रही है। उपमहापौर के नामों पर जिन नामों पर चर्चा हुई उसमें किशन लढ्ढा व योगेश व्यास व ओबीसी से रविंद्र सिंह परिहार प्रमुख हैं। हालांकि अंतिम निर्णय मंगलवार रात वरिष्ठ नेताओं के मंथन के बाद तय होगा।
उपमहापौर चुनाव

  • सुबह 10:30 बजे नामांकन
  • 11:30 बजे पत्रों की समीक्षा
  • 11:30 से 2 बजे नाम वापसी
  • 2:30 से शाम 5 बजे वोटिंग
  • सभी 80 वोट कास्ट होते ही मतों की गिनती और उपमहापौर की घोषणा।
