कोर्ट ने कहा:मारने की नीयत से एएसआई पर बोलेरो चढ़ाने के आरोपी को तीसरी बार भी जमानत नहीं

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आदतन अपराधियों द्वारा भय दिखाया जाएगा तो पुलिसकर्मी भयग्रस्त होकर किस प्रकार कर पाएंगे ड्यूटी?

एडीजे कोर्ट संख्या सात की पीठासीन अधिकारी रैना शर्मा ने ट्रैफिक पुलिस के एएसआई पर बोलेरो गाड़ी चढ़ाने के आरोपी प्रेम को जमानत देने से इनकार करते हुए प्रार्थना पत्र खारिज कर दिया। आरोपी की ओर से तीसरी बार प्रार्थना पत्र पेश कर जमानत मांगी गई थी। कोर्ट ने कहा कि अगर आमजन की सुरक्षा व कानून की पालना कराने के लिए तैनात पुलिसकर्मियों को उनके काम से रोकने के लिए आदतन अपराधियों द्वारा भय दिखाया जाएगा तो पुलिसकर्मी भयग्रस्त होने से अपनी ड्यूटी किस प्रकार कर पाएंगे, यह यक्ष प्रश्न है?

मामले के अनुसार गत 30 जुलाई को जलजोग चौराहे पर एएसआई ओमाराम, पताराम, सुरता देवी व युधिष्ठिर ड्यूटी पर थे। सुबह साढ़े नौ बजे बारहवीं रोड से जलजोग चौराहे की ओर एक बोलेरो आई, जिसे होमगार्ड व महिला कांस्टेबल ने रुकने का इशारा किया। इस पर उसने नहीं रोकी तो एएसआई ओमाराम ने गाड़ी के आगे आकर उसे रुकवाया और पीछे जाने को कहा, लेकिन आरोपी प्रेम ने जान-बूझकर उसे जान से मारने की नीयत से बोलेरो उसके ऊपर चढ़ाने लगा। इस पर एएसआई बोनेट पर चढ़ गया और वाइपर पकड़ लिए। आराेपी ने गाड़ी तेज भगाकर ब्रेक लगाए, जिससे वह नीचे गिर गया और वह भाग गया।

आरोपी की ओर से कहा गया कि वह काफी समय से अभिरक्षा में है। परिवादी के कोई प्राणघातक चोट नहीं आई है। इसलिए जमानत दी जाए। लोक अभियोजक भरतसिंह गहलोत ने जमानत का विरोध किया और कहा कि आरोपियों के खिलाफ कुड़ी व लूणी पुलिस थाने में भी मामले दर्ज हैं। दोनों पक्ष सुनने के बाद कोर्ट ने जमानत देने को न्यायोचित नहीं बताते हुए तीसरा जमानत प्रार्थना पत्र भी खारिज कर दिया। पूर्व में भी आरोपी की दो बार जमानत खारिज की जा चुकी है।

