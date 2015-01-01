पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:4 सड़क हादसों में चार ने दम तोड़ा

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • तीन जने दुपहिया पर थे ताे एक व्यक्ति फोर व्हीलर पर

शहर व अास-पास हुए 4 सड़क हादसाें में चार लोगों की मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने कार्रवाई के बाद शवों को उनके परिजन के सुपुर्द कर दिया। बनाड़ पुलिस ने बताया कि बायासा मंदिर के पास खोखरिया निवासी अंबाराम पुत्र बाबूराम भाट ने रिपोर्ट दी। इसमें बताया कि उनका भाई हजारीराम (51) और भाभी शांतिदेवी 15 नवंबर को बाइक से खोखरिया रेल फाटक से गुजर रहे थे।

इसी दाैरान एक सवारी टैक्सी ने उन्हें चपेट में ले लिया। हादसे में दोनों गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। हजारीराम की सोमवार को उपचार के दाैरान मौत हो गई। शांतिदेवी का अस्पताल में उपचार जारी है। बनाड़ पुलिस ने अज्ञात टैक्सी चालक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया। दूसरी तरफ नागौर के जोधवासकलां गांव निवासी जसवंतसिंह पुत्र सज्जनसिंह ने बनाड़ पुलिस को बताया कि उनका भाई रणजीत सिंह स्कूटी पर देवलिया मैन जयपुर हाईवे से गुजर रहा था। इसी दाैरान एक कार चालक ने उन्हें चपेट में ले लिया। हादसे में रणजीतसिंह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। उनकी सोमवार को उपचार के दाैरान मौत हो गई।

वहीं बोरानाडा पुलिस ने बताया कि मोगड़ा कुड़ी भगतासनी निवासी प्रकाश (22) पुत्र बुधाराम पटेल और दिनेश अमूल डेयरी प्लांट में काम करते हैं। वे 15 नवंबर की रात को डेयरी की गाड़ी बालोतरा में खाली कर जोधपुर लौट रहे थे। कटारडा के निकट सामने से आ रहे एक ट्रेलर ने चपेट में ले लिया। दोनों गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए।

उन्हें उपचार के लिए मथुरादास माथुर अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया। प्रकाश की मौत हो गई। वहीं दिनेश का उपचार जारी है। घटना के संबंध में मृतक के चाचा हनुमानराम की तरफ से ट्रेलर चालक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करवाया गया। चौपासनी हाऊसिंग बोर्ड पुलिस ने बताया कि रामदेव नगर डालीबाई मंदिर के पास रहने वाले रमेशकुमार पुत्र नरसिंह राम ने रिपोर्ट दी।

इसमें बताया कि उनका भाई युवराज (19) अपनी बाइक से नहर चौराहा होते हुए टीवीएस शोरूम के सामने से गुजर रहा था। बाइक अनियंत्रित होकर डिवाइडर से टकरा गई। वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। मथुरादास माथुर अस्पताल में सोमवार को उसकी मौत हो गई।

