प्रेमी जोड़े ने की सुरक्षा की मांग:सोशल मीडिया पर हुई दोस्ती, प्रेमी के साथ रहने जम्मू कश्मीर से जोधपुर आई लड़की; परिजन ने दी धमकी

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
जम्मू कश्मीर से अपने दोस्त (आसमानी जैकेट) के साथ रहने के लिए जोधपुर पहुंची युवती पुलिस थाने में। - Dainik Bhaskar
जम्मू कश्मीर से अपने दोस्त (आसमानी जैकेट) के साथ रहने के लिए जोधपुर पहुंची युवती पुलिस थाने में।

जम्मू कश्मीर के कठुआ में रहने वाली एक युवती की सोशल मीडिया के जरिए जोधपुर के एक युवक से ऐसी दोस्ती हुई कि उसके लिए अपना घर त्याग पर यहां पहुंच गई। एक साल पूर्व शुरू हुई दोनों की दोस्ती में प्यार कब परवान चढ़ा इसका उन्हें अहसास ही नहीं हुआ। आखिरकार दोनों ने साथ रहने का फैसला कर लिया। अब यहां दोनों लिव इन रिलेशन में रह रहे है। दोनों ने आज पुलिस थाने पहुंच सुरक्षा की मांग की।

कठुआ निवासी वृषाली शर्मा ने बताया कि उसे टिक टॉक पर वीडियो बना अपलोड करने का शौक रहा। इस दौरान जोधपुर के महेश से दोस्ती हो गई। दोस्ती धीरे-धीरे परवान चढ़ी। इसके बाद हम लोग सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से बात करने लगे। फिर मुझे महेश से प्यार हो गया। नर्सिंग कर चुकी वृषाली ने अपने परिजनों को बताए बगैर घर त्याग दिया और 29 जनवरी को जोधपुर पहुंच गई।

यहां आकर महेश से मिली और दोनों ने लिव इन रिलेशन में रहने का फैसला किया। इसके लिए कोर्ट से कागजात भी तैयार करवाए। इसके बाद वृषाली ने अपने परिजनों को स्वयं के जोधपुर में होने की सूचना दी।

वहीं महेश ने बताया कि वह शहर के एक निजी हॉस्पिटल में वार्डबॉय का काम करता है। हम दोनों के बीच एक साल से दोस्ती है। हमने साथ रहने का तय किया। इसके बाद वृषाली कठुआ से जोधपुर आ गई। अब वृषाली के परिजन हमें धमका रहे है। ऐसे में हमने पुलिस से मिल अपना पक्ष बता सुरक्षा की मांग की है। पुलिस ने आश्वासन दिया है कि उन्हें सुरक्षा प्रदान की जाएगी।

