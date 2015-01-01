पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

24 घंटे में मौसम के मोड़:तल्ख धूप से बादल और फिर बौछारों तक, आज कोहरे की संभावना

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
सूर्यनगरी में मौसम ने गुरुवार से लेकर शुक्रवार तक खूब मनमर्जी दिखाई। गुरुवार दोपहर तल्ख धूप से लेकर शुक्रवार सुबह घने बादलों और शाम को बौछारों तक ने लोगों को अचंभे में डाल दिया। शुक्रवार को मौसम अचानक बदल गया। शहर में सुबह से ही बादल छाए थे। देर से बादलों की ओट से निकला सूर्य भी मद्धम ही दिखा। शाम को शहर व जिले में कहीं बूंदाबांदी को कहीं तेज बौछारें गिरी। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार अरब सागर में बने एक डिप्रेशन व पश्चिम से चली रही हवाओं से मौसम में ये बदलाव हुआ। इससे शनिवार को भी मौसम ऐसा ही रहने एवं सुबह कोहरा अथवा धुंध छाने की संभावना है।
दिसंबर में पहली बार 30 से नीचे आया अधिकतम पारा
शहर में शुक्रवार अलसुबह से ही बादल छाए थे। इससे न्यूनतम तापमान करीब 3 डिग्री बढ़ोत्तरी के साथ 17.4 डिग्री पहुंच गया। बादल करीब 11 बजे तक छाए रहे। अधिकतम तापमान 27.4 डिग्री पहुंच गया, जो इस दिसंबर का सबसे कम अधिकतम तापमान था। ज्ञात रहे कि दिसंबर में अब तक एक बार भी अधिकतम तापमान 30 से नीचे नहीं पहुंच पाया। शाम को बादल फिर छाने लगे और शहर के कई हिस्सों में बूंदाबांदी ताे कहीं तेज बौछारें गिरी। बारिश व बौछारों का यह दौर रात तक चला। इससे शहर में ठिठुरन बढ़ गई।
जानिए, कैसे और क्यों बदला मौसम

  • देश के पश्चिमी हिस्सों में हवाएं पश्चिमी व दक्षिणी चल रही हैं। अरब सागर में डिप्रेशन बना है।
  • इससे गुजरात, एमपी, राजस्थान व यूपी की तरफ हवाओं के साथ बादल व नमी पहंुची।
  • इससे कई जगह तेज बारिश भी हुई। जोधपुर सहित प. राजस्थान में कहीं तेज तो कहीं हल्की बौछारें गिरी।
  • मौसम वैज्ञानिक डॉ. डीपी दुबे के अनुसार दक्षिणी हवाएं गर्म हैं तथा उनके साथ नमी आ रही है।
  • वहीं पश्चिमी हवाएं सूखी व ठंडी है। ये दोनों हवाएं गुजराज, एमपी व राजस्थान में मिल रही हैं।
  • ऐसे में यहां कनवर्जन जोन बना है। बादल-नमी एकत्र होने लगे हैं। इससे बारिश-बौछारों की संभावनाएं हैं।
