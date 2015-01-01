पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:शराब ठेका हटाने को लेकर सरपंच की अगुवाई में आज से ग्रामीण अनिश्चितकालीन धरने पर

पीपाड़ शहर2 घंटे पहले
सालवा खुर्द ग्राम पंचायत में सरकारी सीनियर स्कूल व अस्पताल के नजदीक लगे शराब ठेके को हटाने को लेकर ग्रामीण सरपंच आनंद कंवर शेखावत की अगुवाई में धरने पर बैठेंगे। सरपंच शेखावत ने बताया कि संभागीय आयुक्त को 10 अक्टूबर को की गई शिकायत के पश्चात भी आबकारी विभाग द्वारा अभी तक ठेके को लेकर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। आबकारी विभाग के लगातर बेरुखी के चलते स्थानीय ग्रामीणों में भारी रोष है। ठेकों को अन्यत्र स्थानांतरण करने को लेकर बुधवार को ग्रामवासी महिलाओं के साथ ठेके के सामने प्रदर्शन करते हुए धरने पर बैठेंगे। सरपंच ने प्रशासन से गांव में पूर्ण शराबबंदी को लेकर अपनाई जाने वाली प्रक्रिया के बारे में बताने को कहा गया।

