चोरी करते झुलसा:एफआरटी कर्मचारी इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज जीएसएस से कॉपर चुराते झुलसा

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • करंट लगने से 70 फीसदी शरीर जल गया, लेकिन खतरे से बाहर, डिस्कॉम ने चोरी का मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया

जोधपुर डिस्कॉम ने शहर की बिजली सप्लाई को दुरुस्त करने के लिए जिस टेली परफॉरमेंस कंपनी को ठेका दिया है, उसी का कर्मचारी मंगलवार रात इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज जीएसएस के यार्ड से काॅपर के तार चुराते झुलस गया।

धमाके की आवाज सुनकर जब बिजलीकर्मी यार्ड में पहुंचे ताे ए प्रथम जोन का एफआरटी का लाइनमैन हेमराज झुलसा हुआ मिला। पुलिस ने उसे एमजीएच की बर्न यूनिट में भर्ती करवाया। आरोपी का 70 फीसदी शरीर जल चुका है, लेकिन फिलहाल हालत खतरे से बाहर है।

ए-फर्स्ट की गाड़ी, ए-थर्ड में ले गया

ए जोन के ओल्ड पावर हाउस बिजलीघर यानी ए-फर्स्ट की एफआरटी की गाड़ी पर ठेके पर लगा लाइनमैन झालावाड़ निवासी हेमराज रात करीब एक बजे ओपीएच बिजलीघर में कर्मचारियों के सोने के बाद इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज जीएसएस पहुंचा।

वहां नाले के पास गाड़ी खड़ी कर दीवार फांदकर यार्ड में गया और करीब साढ़े पांच हजार रुपए की लागत के आइसुलेटर पर लगे तीन-तीन किलो के कॉपर के छह पाइप उतार लिए, लेकिन उसको इस बात का अंदाजा नहीं था कि पास की सप्लाई चालू है।

स्टैंड बाई थी, बंद सप्लाई

यार्ड में चालू सप्लाई के अलावा स्टैंड बाई के रूप में इमरजेंसी के लिए बंद सप्लाई भी थी, जिस पर कॉपर लगा हुआ था, लेकिन बंद सप्लाई के पास में ही चालू सप्लाई थी। इससे हादसा हो गया। हादसा इतना गंभीर था कि जब ठेके के लाइनमैन हेमराज को करंट आया तो इससे रातानाडा एरिया की बिजली आपूर्ति बंद हो गई। बाद में कर्मचारियों ने लाइन ठीक करके तुरंत चालू की।

डिस्कॉम के पास किसी भी कर्मचारी का डाटा नहीं

डिस्कॉम के सिटी सर्कल में एफआरटी की कुल 20 गाड़ियां लगी हुई हैं। हर गाड़ी में हेल्पर, लाइनमैन व चालक लगा है, लेकिन अधिकतर गाड़ियां ऐसी हैं, जिनमें लाइनमैन और हेल्पर एक ही काम कर रहा है या हेल्पर व चालक एक ही काम कर रहा है।

गंभीर बात यह है कि तीन की बजाय दो या फिर एक कर्मचारी ही काम कर रहा है। यही नहीं डिस्कॉम सिटी सर्कल में किसी कर्मचारी का डाटा तक नहीं है कि कौनसा कर्मचारी किस जोन या सब डिवीजन में काम कर रहा है।

हमने मुकदमा करवाया है

कर्मचारी चोरी की नियत से गया था। यार्ड में कॉपर चुराते समय चालू केबल के टच होते की करंट आया और घायल होकर जमीन पर गिर गया। हमने आरोपी ठेका कर्मचारी के खिलाफ रातानाडा थाने में चोरी का मामला दर्ज करवाया है।
-संजीव माथुर, एक्सईएन ए जोन, जोधपुर डिस्कॉम

एफआरटी कर्मचारियों के आईडी प्रूफ मांगे हैं

हम एफआरटी कर्मचारियों के आईडी प्रूफ और अन्य डिटेल संबंधित ठेका फर्म से लेंगे, ताकि उनका वेरीफिकेशन हो सके। साथ ही संबंधित ठेका फर्म को आरोपी कर्मचारी को निकालने के लिए निर्देश देंगे।
-यू.के.व्यास, नोडल अधिकारी व एक्सईएन, जोधपुर डिस्कॉम

हम दोषी कर्मचारी को हमारी कंपनी से निकाल देंगे और उसके खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज करवाएंगे।
-चंदनसिंह, प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर, एफआरटी

