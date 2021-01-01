पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गण - तंत्र:गण जिन्होंने ऐसा तंत्र बनाया, मौतें 0 पर लाए, रोगी इकाई के आंकड़े में आने लगे, वैक्सीनेशन में द्वितीय

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • फ्रंटलाइनर्स जो जोखिम ले 10 माह से जानें बचाने में जुटे हैं
  • रोगी ईकाई में व मौतें 0 तक लाए, वैक्सीनेशन में 2 रैंक

एम्स के इन 300 डॉक्टर व नर्सेज योद्धाओं की फौज उन स्पार्टन की तरह है जिन्होंने लाखों दुश्मनों का सफाया कर अपने शहर को बचाया था। कोरोना के 23 मार्च को हुए पहले हमले से बीमार शहरवासी को इन्हीं कोरोना वॉरियर्स ने बचाया था। फिर तो लगातार हमले होते रहे और एम्स में दिसंबर तक 4,269 मरीज आ गए। अदृश्य हमलावर बीमारी से खुद को बचाने के साथ मरीजों की जिंदगी बचाना सर्वाेच्च प्राथमिकता था। योद्धाओं की ही तरह दिन-रात पीपीई किट पहन कर उन्होंने इलाज किया और 3,694 लोगों की जान बचा ली।

नए साल की शुरुआत में कोरोना की वेक्सीन लगनी शुरू हुई तो सबसे पहले भी यही टीम आगे आई। वेक्सीन लगवा कर शहरवासियों को यह मैसेज भी दिया कि किसी भी भ्रांति में नहीं रहे, वेक्सीन सुरक्षित है हमनें खुद पर इसका ट्रायल कर लिया है और अगली जंग के लिए भी तैयार हैं। गणतंत्र दिवस पर दैनिक भास्कर इन्हीं योद्धाओं का सम्मान करता है जिन्होंने गण को बचाने के लिए मजबूत सुरक्षा तंत्र बना रखा है।

  • हेल्थकेयर वर्करों ने महामारी का डटकर व एकजुट हो सामना किया। वैक्सीन सबसे पहले लगवाकर सबको बताया कि ये सेफ है। आगे भी बीमारी के किसी भी रूप से लड़ने के लिए तैयार हैं। - डॉ. संजीव मिश्रा, एम्स डायरेक्टर

डॉ. एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज से संबद्ध सभी हॉस्पिटल्स एवं एम्स के इन हेल्थवर्कर्स की मेहनत का ही नतीजा है कि अब रोगी ईकाई के आंकड़े में आने लगे हैं। इस माह 6 बार 0 डेथ हुई है। जबकि वैक्सीनेशन में जोधपुर प्रदेश में दूसरे स्थान पर चल रहा है।

