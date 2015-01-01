पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनसुनवाई:गांधी सागर सरपंच ने सुनी ग्रामीणों की समस्याएं कहा- मिलजुल कर करेंगे गांव का विकास

आऊ2 घंटे पहले
कस्बे के ग्राम पंचायत गांधी सागर के सरपंच जगदीशचंद्र बिश्नोई की उपस्थित में सचिव, सहायक सचिव व पंचायत सहायक की सोमवार को पंचायत आपके द्वार कार्यक्रम के तहत लोगों की समस्या सुनने के लिए टीम गठित की। टीम ने गांधीसागर पंचायत के गोदाना नाडा में चौपाल लगाकर समस्याएं सुनी और सर्वे कर योजनाओं में छूटे पात्र लोगों को लाभ दिलाने के लिए चयन किया। इसमें आवास योजना, श्रमिक कार्ड, बीपीएल, पेंशन संबंधित जानकारी दी गई। सर्वे में पात्र लोगों को हाथोंहाथ सूची में जोड़ने के दस्तावेज तैयार करवाए।

इस पर गांधीसागर सरपंच जगदीशचंद्र बिश्नोई, पीसीसी सदस्य मोमराज डारा, पटवारी भरतलाल चौधरी, वार्ड पंच, पूर्व वार्ड पंच, ईमित्र संचालक महिपाल पुनिया, पशु चिकित्सा डॉ. ओमप्रकाश सारण, गोपीलाल लोल, रामूराम पूनिया, जोधाराम गोदारा, सोनाराम डारा, बिड़दा राम, फगलुराम, राजकुमार, सहीराम, सोनाराम, सुखराम, ओमप्रकाश, चैनाराम, रामनिवास पूनिया, उमेदाराम, जोधाराम गोदारा सहित कई लोग मौजूद रहे।

