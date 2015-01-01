पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठग गिरफ्तार:49 लाख रुपए की धोखाधड़ी करने वाली गैंग का सरगना 8वीं पास, पर दिमाग शातिराना

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • जोधपुर में 7-8 व देशभर में सौ से ज्यादा वारदातें कर चुकी है गैंग
  • पांचों आरोपी 28 तक पुलिस अभिरक्षा में

फर्जी चेक लगाकर 49 लाख की धोखाधड़ी करने वाली अंतरराज्यीय गैंग का सरगना आठवीं पास इरशाद निकला, जिसने शातिराना तरीके से वारदातें की। शास्त्रीनगर पुलिस ने रविवार को इस गैंग का खुलासा किया था। खास बात यह है कि पुलिस खुद इस पसोपेश में है कि ये लोग कैसे फर्जी चेक हासिल कर वारदातों को अंजाम देते थे? जोधपुर में इन लोगों ने 7-8 और देशभर में सौ से ज्यादा वारदातें की हैं। संभवत: यह गैंग प्रदेश में पहली बार पकड़ी गई है। रविवार को पांच लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया था, जिन्हें सोमवार को कोर्ट के आदेश पर 28 नवंबर तक पुलिस अभिरक्षा में लिया गया है। थानाधिकारी शेषकरण बाहरठ ने बताया कि मामले में 5 नवंबर को गली नंबर दस के सामने बलदेव नगर मसूरिया निवासी पतासी देवी पत्नी कालू प्रजापत की ओर से रिपोर्ट दी गई थी। उसमें बताया कि उनका खाता पंजाब नेशनल बैंक शास्त्रीनगर में है। जुलाई 2020 को बैंक खाते में मकान बेचकर 47 लाख रुपए जमा करवाए थे, ताकि बच्चे की शादी व अन्य कार्य हो सके।

5 नवंबर को रुपयों की जरूरत पड़ी तो बैंक में डायरी में एंट्री करवाई तो पता चला कि खाते से 16 अक्टूबर को 49 लाख रुपए का डुप्लीकेट चेक लगाकर निकासी कर ली गई है। मामले में एडीसीपी उमेश ओझा सहित अन्य अधिकारी साइबर टीम की मदद से आरोपियों तक पहुंचे।

इस पर धरवई जिला प्रयागराज यूपी निवासी इरशाद अली पुत्र मोहम्मद सफीक, रातानाडा हाल कुड़ी भगतासनी निवासी जितेंद्र सिंह पुत्र प्रीतम सिंह, माधोगंज जिला हरदौई यूपी निवासी तौसीब अहमद पुत्र सलीम अहमद, नवाबगंज यूपी निवासी मोहम्मद जुबैर पुत्र मोहम्मद कलीम व यूपी के लखनऊ निवासी विनय कुमार पुत्र किशनलाल को गिरफ्तार किया।
खाताधारक की जानकारी जुटा चेक चुरा करते वारदात
थानाधिकारी शेषकरण ने बताया कि इसमें इरशाद मास्टरमाइंड है। वह अपना दिमाग लगाता और साथ वालों को अपने हिसाब से चलाता था। इरशाद आठवीं पास है, मगर दिमाग शातिराना है। ये लोग पहले खाताधारक के बारे में जानकारी जुटाते, फिर किसी तरह जाली चेक हासिल कर संदेह है कि बैंक से साठगांठ कर सेटिंग बिठाते। रोजाना कई चेक चुराते और फर्जी बनाते। एक चेक भी क्लियर हो जाता तो बड़ी वसूली अपने आप हो जाती।
खाते में रुपए आते ही दूसरे में ट्रांसफर कर देते
एक बार खाते में रुपए आने पर तत्काल अन्य खातों में ट्रांसफर कर देते, ताकि कोई पकड़ में ना आए। फिर शौक-मौज पर रुपए खर्च कर देते।

