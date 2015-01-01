पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कांग्रेस सरकार के दो साल:राठौड़ का गहलोत सरकार पर तंज, कि आर्थिक क्षेत्र में राजस्थान पिछड़ा, अपराध व भ्रष्टाचार में अव्वल

जोधपुर28 मिनट पहले
भाजपा नेता व पूर्व मंत्री राजेन्द्र राठौड़।
  • कहा प्रदेश में आर्थिक आपातकाल जैसे हालात

राजस्थान विधानसभा के प्रतिपक्ष के उप नेता और पूर्व मंत्री राजेन्द्रसिंह सिंह राठौड़ ने कहा कि दो साल के कांग्रेस पार्टी के शासन में प्रदेश ने आर्थिक और सामुदायिक क्षेत्र में विकास करने की बजाए अपराधों और भ्रष्टाचार के क्षेत्र में प्रदेश को अव्वल स्थान पर लाने में सफल रही।

जोधपुर में गुरुवार को पत्रकारों के साथ बातचीत में राठौड़ ने कहा कि दो साल के कार्यकाल में चुनाव जिताने वाले पार्टी के मुखिया के विद्रोह के चलते 34 दिन तक सरकार के मंत्री और विधायक पुलिस के पहले में पांच सितारा होटलों में कैद रहने को मजबूर हुए। इस दौरान प्रदेश में कानून व्यवस्था बिगड़ गई और आर्थिक हालात बिगड़ने से आर्थिक आपातकाल लागू हो गया। नेशनल क्राइम ब्यूरो के आकंड़ों में प्रदेश ने काफी इजाफा किया जिसमें प्रदेश में 21.4 प्रतिशत अपराध बढ़े जबकि राजधानी में 30.7 प्रतिशत अपराध बढे। इस दौरान महिला दुष्कर्म के आंकड़ों में भी बढ़ोतरी हुई है और हालात यह है कि बहू-बेटिया सुरक्षित नहीं है।

किसान विरोधी यह सरकार

राठौड़ ने सरकार पर आरोप लगाया कि जहां एक तरफ सरकार ने किसानों के ऋण माफी के दावे किए थे, लेकिन उन्हीं किसानों को राहत देने की बजाय बिजली की दरों में बढ़ोतरी करके उनकी कमर तोडऩे का प्रयास किया। दूसरी तरफ सरकार ने चुनाव के दौरान बेरोजगारी भत्ता देने और रोजगार के साधन बढ़ाने के दावे किए वो भी इस दो साल के कार्यकाल में ढाक के तीन पात नजर आए।

राज्य सरकार ने वेट नहीं घटाया

राठौड़ ने पैट्रोल डीजल और बिजली की दरो में हुई बढ़ोतरी को लेकर मुद्दा बनाते हुए कहा कि केन्द्र सरकार ने अंतराष्ट्रीय बाजार में कीमतें बढऩे पर दरें बढाई लेकिन सरकार ने राहत देने के लिये कभी भी वेट को कम करने की कोशिश करने की बजाए उसे निरंतर बढ़ाया और इसी प्रकार बिजली के बिलों में बढोतरी का जो करंट दौड़ाया उससे आमजन और किसान तथा उद्यमी काफी परेशान है।

आर्थिक पैकेज का सही उपयोग नहीं

राठौड़ ने आरोप लगाया कि कोराना काल के दौरान बिगड़ी आर्थिक हालत को सुधारने के लिये जहां केन्द्र सरकार ने राज्य को राहत दी उसका भी उपयोग सही ढंग से नहीं किया। जिसके चलते दो साल से विकास कार्यो पर पूर्णतया विराम लग रहा है और सरकार बजट की आंशिक राशि भी विकास मद पर खर्च नहीं कर पा रही है।

