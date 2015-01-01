पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोर्ट के निर्देश:युवती बोली- ‘धमकी दे शादी के पेपर पर साइन कराए’, पर प्यार स्वीकारा

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर
  • प्रेम विवाह के बाद लड़की पीहर से नहीं लौटी तो पति हाईकोर्ट पहुंचा
  • युवती को इच्छानुसार भेजने के आदेश

प्रेम विवाह के बाद युवती अपने पिता के घर लौट गई। युवक को लगा कि उसे उसके पिता व अन्य परिजनों ने जबरन बंधक बना रखा है, इसलिए वह उसके पास नहीं आ रही है। युवक ने हाईकोर्ट में बंदी प्रत्यक्षीकरण याचिका दायर की, जिस पर कोर्ट के निर्देश पर युवती को पेश किया गया। बंद कमरे में खंडपीठ ने उससे पूछा तो वह बोली- शादी के दस्तावेज पर उसे कैद में डालकर व धमकी देकर दस्तखत करवाए गए हैं।

जब कोर्ट ने इस संबंध में सवाल करने शुरू किए तो उसने स्वीकार किया कि उसका युवक से अफेयर था और मैरिज एफिडेविट उसके व युवक द्वारा निष्पादित कराया गया, लेकिन वह अब युवक के साथ नहीं जाना चाहती है और वह अपने पिता के घर जाना चाहती है। इस पर जस्टिस संदीप मेहता व देवेंद्र कच्छवाहा की खंडपीठ ने याचिका को निस्तारित कर उसे उसकी इच्छानुसार भेजने के आदेश दिए। बीकानेर के लूणकरणसर तहसील के युवक द्वारा यह बंदी प्रत्यक्षीकरण याचिका दायर की गई थी। युवती ने कोर्ट से यह भी आग्रह किया कि उसके दस्तावेज युवक के पास हैं, इसलिए वे उन्हें लौटाए जाएं। इस पर युवक के अधिवक्ता ने युवती को उसके शैक्षणिक व अन्य दस्तावेज सुपुर्द कर दिए। कोर्ट ने युवती के बयान व उसकी पिता के घर जाने की इच्छा प्रकट करने पर उसे उसकी इच्छानुसार जाने के आदेश दिए। कोर्ट ने युवक द्वारा हाईकोर्ट प्रशान के पास जमा करवाए गए 50 हजार रुपए उसे लौटाने के भी निर्देश दिए।

