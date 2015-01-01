पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पशुपालन में नवाचार:कृत्रिम गर्भाधान से बकरियाें की भी नस्ल सुधार रहे, बेहतर पशुधन से पशुपालकाें काे हाेगा लाभ

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • अब तक गाय व भैंस की देसी नस्ल को बढ़ावा देने के लिए हाेता था बेहतर सीमेन का उपयोग

पशुपालन के क्षेत्र में कृत्रिम गर्भाधान की तकनीक का उपयोग सिर्फ गाय व भैंस पर ही हाेता था। अब इसी तकनीक का उपयोग शहरी एवं ग्रामीण इलाकों में बकरियों पर भी किया जाने लगा है। हालांकि बकरियों पर कृत्रिम गर्भाधान का प्रचलन अभी हर गांव-कस्बे तक नहीं पहुंच पाया, क्योंकि ये कुछ सरकारी व गैर सरकारी बड़े फार्मों तक ही सीमित थी। हालांकि इससे हर गांव में अच्छे नस्ल की बकरियां हों ताे बकरी पालकों को भी कम खर्च में बेहतर आय का जरिया मिल सकेगा।

पशुपालन वैज्ञानिक शंकरलाल खीचड़ के अनुसार बकरियों में नस्ल सुधार के लिए कृत्रिम गर्भाधान तकनीक एक जरूरी कदम है। चूंकि इसमें अच्छी नस्ल के नर बकरे के सीमेन का उपयोग किया जाता है। उससे उत्पन्न होने वाली नस्ल भी बेहतर ही होती है। खीचड़ के अनुसार ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में बकरी पालकों को अलग से नर बकरा पालने की जरूरत नहीं रहती है। बेहतर नस्ल से बकरियों की उत्पादकता को भी बढ़ाया जा सकता है। यानि पशुपालक का खर्च कम होने के साथ उत्पादकता में बढ़ोत्तरी से दोहरा फायदा हाेगा।

उत्पादकता में वृद्धि से आय में भी स्वत: बढ़ोत्तरी होगी। पशुपालन विशेषज्ञ खीचड़ ने बताया कि बकरियां सामान्यत: 24 से 40 घंटे तक ही गर्भाधान के लिए तैयार रहती हैं। इस समयावधि में ही कृत्रिम गर्भाधान की प्रक्रिया पूरी हाेनी चाहिए।
एक साथ दाे-तीन मेमने पैदा हाेने की संभावना
खीचड़ के अनुसार प्रजनन के समय सामान्य दिनों की तरह बकरियों के लिए चारे व पानी की पर्याप्त व्यवस्था के साथ-साथ वयस्क बकरियों को प्रजनन के लिए तैयार हाेने से 15-20 दिन पूर्व 300 से 400 ग्राम दाना मिश्रण एवं 10 से 15 ग्राम प्रतिदिन नमक खिलाना चाहिए।

इससे बकरियों की पाचन शक्ति एवं स्वास्थ्य में सुधार होने के साथ-साथ प्रजनन क्षमता का भी अधिक विकास होता है। इससे बकरी से भविष्य में एक साथ दो-तीन बच्चे पैदा होने की संभावना रहती है। यदि बकरी एक साथ एक से अधिक बच्चाें को जन्म देती है तो यह बकरी पालकों के लिए अधिक लाभकारी होता है एवं उनकी आय को बढ़ाने में कारगर सिद्ध होता है।

